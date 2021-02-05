What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 5
Updates on provincewide restrictions and latest modelling expected Friday morning
THE LATEST:
- Health officials will present latest epidemiological modelling at 10:30 a.m. PT.
- As of Thursday, 257 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, including 76 in intensive case.
- There are 4,447 active cases in the province.
- A total of 1,240 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. out of 69,245 confirmed cases.
- 145,567 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 8,097 second doses.
How the last three months of restrictions have affected the spread of COVID-19 and whether they will continue into the weeks ahead should become a little clearer this morning.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to give an update on the latest epidemiological modelling at 10:30 a.m. PT.
They're also expected to speak about the current public health orders banning social gatherings and events, which are currently set to expire at midnight.
Recent days have seen a slow downward trend in the number of new daily cases, and the number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 is now at its lowest level since Nov. 21.
As of Thursday, there are 257 people in hospital, including 76 in intensive care, out of 4,447 active cases.
To date, there have been 69,245 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 1,240 people who have died. As of Thursday, 62,078 people who tested positive have recovered.
So far, 145,567 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 8,097 second doses.
READ MORE:
- Unsanctioned celebrations of Australia's national holiday may be responsible for a new uptick in COVID-19 cases at the Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna, B.C.
- It is now mandatory for students in middle and secondary schools across B.C. to wear non-medical masks in all indoor areas of the school.
- A ban on cruise ships with more than 100 people coming to Canada will remain in place until February 2022.
- Private for-profit homes for seniors are over-represented among residences that have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks in B.C., according to an exclusive CBC News analysis.
- Just two days after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared over at the hospital in Burnaby, B.C., another flare-up has been reported at the facility.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Canada had reported 793,734 cases of COVID-19, with 47,714 cases considered active.
A total of 20,513 people have died.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people outside your bubble. Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
