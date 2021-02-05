What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 5

THE LATEST:

Health officials will present latest epidemiological modelling at 10:30 a.m. PT.

As of Thursday, 257 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, including 76 in intensive case.

There are 4,447 active cases in the province.

A total of 1,240 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. out of 69,245 confirmed cases.

145,567 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 8,097 second doses.

How the last three months of restrictions have affected the spread of COVID-19 and whether they will continue into the weeks ahead should become a little clearer this morning.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to give an update on the latest epidemiological modelling at 10:30 a.m. PT.

They're also expected to speak about the current public health orders banning social gatherings and events, which are currently set to expire at midnight.

Recent days have seen a slow downward trend in the number of new daily cases, and the number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 is now at its lowest level since Nov. 21.

As of Thursday, there are 257 people in hospital, including 76 in intensive care, out of 4,447 active cases.

To date, there have been 69,245 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 1,240 people who have died. As of Thursday, 62,078 people who tested positive have recovered.

So far, 145,567 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 8,097 second doses.

READ MORE:

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Canada had reported 793,734 cases of COVID-19, with 47,714 cases considered active.

A total of 20,513 people have died.