What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 4

"Enhanced health and safety guidelines" for schools will be unveiled at a press conference at 10 a.m. PT.

Thursday's daily update is expected in a written statement around 3 p.m. PT.

As of Wednesday, 278 patients are in hospital with the disease, including 80 in intensive case.

There are 4,426 active cases of the disease in B.C.

A total of 1,234 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C.

There have been 68,780 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

A total of 142,146 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 6,417 second doses.

Health officials are promising to step up surveillance in problem locations in an attempt to "close the gap" on transmission of COVID-19.

In a written statement on Wednesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said businesses need to have strong safety plans and follow all public health orders closely, and customers and workers need to do their part as well.

"To support your efforts, where we see locations with high transmissions, public health teams and WorkSafeBC will increase surveillance, focus their investigations and, if need be, take further action to close the gap," Henry and Dix said.

The warning came a day before Henry is set to appear alongside Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside and announce "enhanced health and safety guidelines" for B.C. schools.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, there are 4,426 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of those, 278 people are in hospital, including 80 in intensive care.

A total of 1,234 people in B.C. have lost their lives due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began out of 68,780 confirmed cases.

Also on Wednesday, officials announced the results of an investigation into possible spread of a new variant of the virus at Garibaldi Secondary School in Maple Ridge. One person at the school was confirmed to be infected, but 81 students and eight staff members who are in that person's cohort have all tested negative.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Canada had reported 789,651 cases of COVID-19, with 48,221 cases considered active.

A total of 20,355 people have died.