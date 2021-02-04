What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 4
Latest update expected in a written statement around 3 p.m. PT on Thursday
THE LATEST:
- "Enhanced health and safety guidelines" for schools will be unveiled at a press conference at 10 a.m. PT.
- Thursday's daily update is expected in a written statement around 3 p.m. PT.
- As of Wednesday, 278 patients are in hospital with the disease, including 80 in intensive case.
- There are 4,426 active cases of the disease in B.C.
- A total of 1,234 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C.
- There have been 68,780 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.
- A total of 142,146 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 6,417 second doses.
Health officials are promising to step up surveillance in problem locations in an attempt to "close the gap" on transmission of COVID-19.
In a written statement on Wednesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said businesses need to have strong safety plans and follow all public health orders closely, and customers and workers need to do their part as well.
"To support your efforts, where we see locations with high transmissions, public health teams and WorkSafeBC will increase surveillance, focus their investigations and, if need be, take further action to close the gap," Henry and Dix said.
The warning came a day before Henry is set to appear alongside Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside and announce "enhanced health and safety guidelines" for B.C. schools.
A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT on Thursday.
As of Wednesday, there are 4,426 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of those, 278 people are in hospital, including 80 in intensive care.
A total of 1,234 people in B.C. have lost their lives due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began out of 68,780 confirmed cases.
Also on Wednesday, officials announced the results of an investigation into possible spread of a new variant of the virus at Garibaldi Secondary School in Maple Ridge. One person at the school was confirmed to be infected, but 81 students and eight staff members who are in that person's cohort have all tested negative.
READ MORE:
- A search warrant reveals details of the evidence behind a police raid of an alleged makeshift nightclub housed in the penthouse of a downtown Vancouver apartment building.
- A Vancouver family is sharing the story of what happened after their six-year-old caught COVID-19.
- A new survey commissioned by the B.C. Teachers' Federation suggests more than half of teachers feel unsafe in the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic and the vast majority want mandatory masks.
- The Penticton Indian Band is asking people to remain home and only leave for essentials where possible in response to a cluster of cases at the Okanagan Valley community.
- The British Columbia government is introducing a new grant program to support small and medium-sized businesses in expanding or pivoting to online sales.
- The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning provinces that there will be yet more disruptions to the supply of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shots later this month
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Canada had reported 789,651 cases of COVID-19, with 48,221 cases considered active.
A total of 20,355 people have died.
- Stay informed by joining our CBC Vancouver Facebook group on COVID-19
- Help CBC British Columbia tell your COVID-19 stories
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.