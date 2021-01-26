What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 3
Latest update expected in a written statement around 3 p.m. PT on Wednesday
THE LATEST:
- Wednesday's update is expected in a written statement around 3 p.m. PT.
- A total of 1,218 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. to date.
- There have been 68,366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.
- As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 294 patients in hospital, with 82 in intensive care.
- There are 4,542 active cases of the disease in B.C.
- A total of 140,452 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 5,097 second doses.
As positive signs begin to emerge that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is slowing once again in B.C., health officials are urging people not to let up on measures to prevent transmission.
In a written statement on Tuesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix noted a downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported each day.
"With everyone in B.C. following the restrictions we have in place and always using our layers of protection, we are not only starting to slow the spread in B.C., but are also better positioned to deal with the uncertainties of the new variants of concern," they said.
"Fewer cases is a welcome sign for all of us and makes it all the more important to keep going with the fundamentals of staying local, staying small and staying safe right now. Let's all continue to do our part, knowing that our individual and collective efforts are working."
Public health orders remain in place banning all social gatherings with anyone outside your immediate household, and there's an advisory against all non-essential travel. The current orders are set to expire on Friday, and there's no word yet on whether they'll be extended.
As of Tuesday, there are 4,542 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Of those, 294 are in hospital, including 82 in intensive care.
To date, 68,366 people in B.C. have had confirmed infections with the novel coronavirus and 1,218 people have died.
READ MORE:
- Officials in B.C. have apologized to the Nuxalk Nation after a medical health officer withdrew more than 200 COVID-19 vaccine doses that Indigenous leaders had been told were intended for their people.
- B.C. drivers are going to get a partial refund on their car insurance, thanks to money saved by ICBC during the pandemic.
- Paramedics are at high risk of being infected with COVID-19 and now the federal government is recruiting paramedics from British Columbia for a study to find out how to better protect them.
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a plan to produce millions of COVID-19 shots at a plant in Montreal starting later this year.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, Canada had reported 786,417 cases of COVID-19, with 49,562 cases considered active.
A total of 20,213 people have died.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
