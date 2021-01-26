What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 3

THE LATEST:

As positive signs begin to emerge that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is slowing once again in B.C., health officials are urging people not to let up on measures to prevent transmission.

In a written statement on Tuesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix noted a downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported each day.

"With everyone in B.C. following the restrictions we have in place and always using our layers of protection, we are not only starting to slow the spread in B.C., but are also better positioned to deal with the uncertainties of the new variants of concern," they said.

"Fewer cases is a welcome sign for all of us and makes it all the more important to keep going with the fundamentals of staying local, staying small and staying safe right now. Let's all continue to do our part, knowing that our individual and collective efforts are working."

Public health orders remain in place banning all social gatherings with anyone outside your immediate household, and there's an advisory against all non-essential travel. The current orders are set to expire on Friday, and there's no word yet on whether they'll be extended.

As of Tuesday, there are 4,542 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Of those, 294 are in hospital, including 82 in intensive care.

To date, 68,366 people in B.C. have had confirmed infections with the novel coronavirus and 1,218 people have died.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, Canada had reported 786,417 cases of COVID-19, with 49,562 cases considered active.

A total of 20,213 people have died.