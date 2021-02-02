What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 2
There are now 4,134 active cases of the novel coronavirus in B.C.
THE LATEST:
- The next update on B.C.'s COVID-19 numbers is expected in a written statement Tuesday afternoon.
- As of Monday, 18 infections with two new COVID-19 variants of concern have been identified.
- A total of 1,210 people have died because of the virus to date.
- There have been 67,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.
- There are now 289 people in hospital, with 79 in intensive care.
- Active cases of the disease as of Monday are at 4,134.
- A total of 138,892 people in B.C. have received a first dose of the vaccine, including 4,491 who have received a second dose as well.
B.C. is starting to see a slight downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported every day, a promising sign after progress on fighting the disease seemed to stall in recent weeks.
The weekly average number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus is now at its lowest level in two months, and the number of active outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living has been cut in half over the last two weeks.
But these promising signs come as B.C. deals with a diminished supply of vaccines and the spread of new, more infectious virus variants.
Health officials have now identified 14 people who've been infected with the variant first reported in the U.K. and four people who've had the variant first reported in South Africa.
Watch: Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses coronavirus variants of concern
Meanwhile, manufacturer supply problems mean that B.C. has very little of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine to start the month, although some more Moderna doses are expected by the end of the week.
As things stood on Monday, 138,892 people in B.C. have received a first vaccine dose, including 4,491 who have received a second dose as well.
There are now 4,134 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Of those, 289 are in hospital, including 79 in intensive care.
READ MORE:
- A Vancouver man has been released on strict bail conditions after being charged with violating public health orders by allegedly hosting dozens of people at a makeshift nightclub in his downtown penthouse.
- Some Metro Vancouver catering companies say they are still fielding calls for events they suspect violate public health gathering orders.
- A number of elected municipal and provincial officials in British Columbia say harsher penalties are needed for COVID-19 rule breakers.
- Health officials are working to determine if students and staff at a high school in Maple Ridge were exposed to a more transmissible variant of the coronavirus.
- Two cancer patients from Metro Vancouver say they should be exempt from the federal government's quarantine rules because their trips to the U.S. for treatment are essential.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 8:30 p.m. Monday, Canada had reported 783,589 cases of COVID-19, with 51,745 cases considered active.
A total of 20,136 people have died.
- Stay informed by joining our CBC Vancouver Facebook group on COVID-19
- Help CBC British Columbia tell your COVID-19 stories
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.