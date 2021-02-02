What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 2

THE LATEST:

The next update on B.C.'s COVID-19 numbers is expected in a written statement Tuesday afternoon.

As of Monday, 18 infections with two new COVID-19 variants of concern have been identified.

A total of 1,210 people have died because of the virus to date.

There have been 67,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

There are now 289 people in hospital, with 79 in intensive care.

Active cases of the disease as of Monday are at 4,134.

A total of 138,892 people in B.C. have received a first dose of the vaccine, including 4,491 who have received a second dose as well.

B.C. is starting to see a slight downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported every day, a promising sign after progress on fighting the disease seemed to stall in recent weeks.

The weekly average number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus is now at its lowest level in two months, and the number of active outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living has been cut in half over the last two weeks.

But these promising signs come as B.C. deals with a diminished supply of vaccines and the spread of new, more infectious virus variants.

Health officials have now identified 14 people who've been infected with the variant first reported in the U.K. and four people who've had the variant first reported in South Africa.

Watch: Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses coronavirus variants of concern

B.C. is stepping up its monitoring of coronavirus variants CBC News BC Video 1:43 Dr. Bonnie Henry says the most effective way to stop the spread of highly infectious coronavirus variants is to refrain from gatherings of any size. 1:43

Meanwhile, manufacturer supply problems mean that B.C. has very little of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine to start the month, although some more Moderna doses are expected by the end of the week.

As things stood on Monday, 138,892 people in B.C. have received a first vaccine dose, including 4,491 who have received a second dose as well.

There are now 4,134 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Of those, 289 are in hospital, including 79 in intensive care.

READ MORE:

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 8:30 p.m. Monday, Canada had reported 783,589 cases of COVID-19, with 51,745 cases considered active.

A total of 20,136 people have died.