What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 1

Health officials will update three days' worth of COVID-19 numbers on Monday at 3 p.m. PT.

On Friday, 514 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths were announced.

A total of 1,189 people have died due to the virus.

There were 292 people in hospital, with 74 in intensive care as of Friday.

Active cases of the disease on Friday were at 4,557.

As of Friday, 7,000 people were under monitoring after being in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

A total of 124,979 people in B.C. have received a vaccine, with 4,262 of those being second doses.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. Monday, providing the first update on COVID-19 in the province since Friday.

At the last update, 514 new cases and five more deaths were announced. New daily cases have plateaued around 500 per day and Henry has asked people in B.C. to do more to try to further reduce that number.

Penthouse party

Over the weekend, a 42-year-old man in Vancouver was arrested by police for allegedly hosting a large party in a three-level penthouse in the city's downtown.

Police issued $17,000 in fines to 77 people for contravening health orders and said the penthouse operation appeared to be running as a nightclub.

No one inside the three-storey apartment was wearing a mask, according to police.

"Let this be a lesson to anyone who thinks the rules don't apply to them," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a written statement.

Workplace safety

Inspectors with WorkSafeBC have found more than 1,550 violations of COVID-19 health and safety plans in workplaces across the province, according to the agency.

The number has more than doubled since July, when the agency had issued just 334 orders.

All employers open in B.C. during the pandemic must have approved health and safety protocols in place to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 on site.

WorkSafeBC has done more than 21,800 inspections to ensure plans are in place and being followed. Inspections can be planned ahead or unannounced, and are sometimes done in response to complaints from the public.

Non-essential provincial travel

Health officials are urging British Columbians to avoid non-essential travel as COVID-19 cases climb exponentially in the Whistler area.

Whistler saw 288 cases between Jan. 1 and Jan. 26., according to Vancouver Coastal Health.

Most of the cases are connected to young people in their 20s and 30s who work, live and socialize together and none of the cases have resulted in hospitalization or death.

As COVID-19 cases surge in Whistler and health officials urge against non-essential travel, residents are torn between keeping the ski town's economy running and protecting locals.

The community has so far tried to balance both, with Whistler Blackcomb open to skiers by reservation only and bars and restaurants open at reduced capacity.

Outbreaks have also been identified in connection with similar gatherings in Fernie, B.C., and Big White in Kelowna.

Vaccinations

Vancouver Coastal Health has started offering COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable residents on the Downtown Eastside as part of Phase 2 of its immunization plan.

The vaccine clinics started Friday at four locations — the Carnegie Centre, the Downtown Community Health Centre, Union Gospel Mission and the Pender Community Health Centre — and were available to those who are homeless, or residents of shelters, single room occupancy hotels or supported housing.

B.C. will not be receiving new doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for potentially another week due to production slowdowns.

As a result of the shortage, second doses of the vaccine will be delayed until 42 days after the first, rather than 35, in order to provide protection to a greater number of people.

The province has ramped up screening for the faster-spreading coronavirus variants of concern.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, Canada had reported 778,972 cases of COVID-19, with 53,281 cases considered active.

A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 20,032.