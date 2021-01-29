What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 1
Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix will provide three days of COVID-19 numbers at 3 p.m.
THE LATEST:
- Health officials will update three days' worth of COVID-19 numbers on Monday at 3 p.m. PT.
- On Friday, 514 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths were announced.
- A total of 1,189 people have died due to the virus.
- There were 292 people in hospital, with 74 in intensive care as of Friday.
- Active cases of the disease on Friday were at 4,557.
- As of Friday, 7,000 people were under monitoring after being in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
- A total of 124,979 people in B.C. have received a vaccine, with 4,262 of those being second doses.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. Monday, providing the first update on COVID-19 in the province since Friday.
At the last update, 514 new cases and five more deaths were announced. New daily cases have plateaued around 500 per day and Henry has asked people in B.C. to do more to try to further reduce that number.
Penthouse party
Over the weekend, a 42-year-old man in Vancouver was arrested by police for allegedly hosting a large party in a three-level penthouse in the city's downtown.
Police issued $17,000 in fines to 77 people for contravening health orders and said the penthouse operation appeared to be running as a nightclub.
No one inside the three-storey apartment was wearing a mask, according to police.
"Let this be a lesson to anyone who thinks the rules don't apply to them," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a written statement.
Workplace safety
Inspectors with WorkSafeBC have found more than 1,550 violations of COVID-19 health and safety plans in workplaces across the province, according to the agency.
The number has more than doubled since July, when the agency had issued just 334 orders.
All employers open in B.C. during the pandemic must have approved health and safety protocols in place to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 on site.
WorkSafeBC has done more than 21,800 inspections to ensure plans are in place and being followed. Inspections can be planned ahead or unannounced, and are sometimes done in response to complaints from the public.
Non-essential provincial travel
Health officials are urging British Columbians to avoid non-essential travel as COVID-19 cases climb exponentially in the Whistler area.
Whistler saw 288 cases between Jan. 1 and Jan. 26., according to Vancouver Coastal Health.
Most of the cases are connected to young people in their 20s and 30s who work, live and socialize together and none of the cases have resulted in hospitalization or death.
As COVID-19 cases surge in Whistler and health officials urge against non-essential travel, residents are torn between keeping the ski town's economy running and protecting locals.
The community has so far tried to balance both, with Whistler Blackcomb open to skiers by reservation only and bars and restaurants open at reduced capacity.
Outbreaks have also been identified in connection with similar gatherings in Fernie, B.C., and Big White in Kelowna.
Vaccinations
Vancouver Coastal Health has started offering COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable residents on the Downtown Eastside as part of Phase 2 of its immunization plan.
The vaccine clinics started Friday at four locations — the Carnegie Centre, the Downtown Community Health Centre, Union Gospel Mission and the Pender Community Health Centre — and were available to those who are homeless, or residents of shelters, single room occupancy hotels or supported housing.
B.C. will not be receiving new doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for potentially another week due to production slowdowns.
As a result of the shortage, second doses of the vaccine will be delayed until 42 days after the first, rather than 35, in order to provide protection to a greater number of people.
The province has ramped up screening for the faster-spreading coronavirus variants of concern.
READ MORE:
- Liberal MLA John Rustad is backtracking after making comments questioning why Indigenous members of his community are receiving COVID-19 vaccines ahead of older members of the population.
- A B.C-based Air Canada flight attendant who says she contracted COVID-19 during a series of long-haul flights last March has won a battle with the airline for workers' compensation.
- The lab tech who found B.C.'s 1st case of COVID-19 recalls the "sheer terror" of when the discovery was made on Jan. 27, 2020.
- Have a look at a collection of photos from CBC News photographer Ben Nelms over the past year of the pandemic.
- B.C. remains one of the few provinces to allow in-person dining during the second wave, but there is confusion about what that actually means.
- Paper copies of COVID-19 vaccination cards bring out emotions digital records can't: 'Holding that card is like holding hope,' says one health-care worker.
- Dr. Bonnie Henry responds to frustrations surrounding the province's response to the pandemic.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 6 p.m. Sunday, Canada had reported 778,972 cases of COVID-19, with 53,281 cases considered active.
A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 20,032.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
