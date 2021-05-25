What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for May 31

THE LATEST:

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will update COVID-19 numbers for British Columbia today at 3 p.m. PT. It will be the first update since Friday, when 317 new cases were announced and two more deaths.

The rolling average of cases continues to fall in B.C. as vaccinations and other measures are bringing the third wave of the pandemic under control in the province.

As of Friday the number of patients in intensive care is down by about 26 per cent from a week earlier.

Still, Henry and Dix said on Friday that while case numbers and hospitalizations from the virus continue to trend downward, new clusters are still popping up.

They urged everyone to continue taking measures to prevent transmission and advised everyone who isn't vaccinated to get their first dose soon as possible.

Still outbreaks

On Friday, Fraser Health officials announced a COVID-19 outbreak at Brookside Lodge, a long-term care facility in Surrey where one resident and a staff member have tested positive.

On Saturday, Vancouver Coastal Health said two patients and two staff tested positive for COVID-19 at Richmond Lions Manor-Bridgeport, a long-term care home.

Also on Saturday, Coastal Health said a COVID-19 outbreak at Lions Gate Hospital was over.

A total of 36 people, including five staff, tested positive for COVID-19 during the outbreak and seven individuals, all patients, died.

Getting vaccinated

As of Friday, 3,106,269 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in B.C., including 160,885 second doses. On Thursday, a record 73,458 shots went into arms.

More than 67 per cent of people aged 18 and up have now received a first dose in B.C., while nearly 63 per cent of those over the age of 12 have had a shot.

B.C. health officials announced Thursday most people in the province will be able to receive a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine within eight weeks of their first. The province is still setting 16 weeks as the maximum interval between doses.

Second doses are now being administered to long-term care home residents and staff.

Nurse Melissa Townsend, right, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Rowena Cando as her husband Israel Cando sits in the driver's seat of a vehicle at a Fraser Health drive-thru vaccination site, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Anyone who received their vaccine before April 15 and was not registered with the province's online vaccine registration system should register now to receive an email or text notification of their second dose appointment.

Registration can be done online through the "Get Vaccinated" portal, by calling 1-833-838-2323, or in person at any Service B.C. location.

Stay safe

The province has laid out a four-step reopening plan that could see people socializing normally again as early as September.

As of now, residents can once again dine indoors, hit the gym for low-intensity workouts, play outdoor sports and hold faith-based gatherings in person.

Masks and physical distancing measures remain mandatory. Recreational travel is allowed, but still only within the province's three regional health zones.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Sunday, Canada had reported 1,376,734 cases of COVID-19, with a 33 per cent decrease in active cases from the week before.

A total of 25,477 people have died of the disease.