What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for May 31
Health officials in B.C. to update COVID-19 numbers today at 3 p.m. PT
THE LATEST:
- Health officials will update B.C.'s COVID-19 numbers today at 3 p.m. PT for the first time since Friday.
- That's when 317 new cases were announced along with two more deaths.
- The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,692.
- A total of 292 people are in hospital, with 79 in intensive care.
- As of Friday there were 3,441 active cases of COVID-19.
- So far 3,106,269 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., including 160,885 second doses.
Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will update COVID-19 numbers for British Columbia today at 3 p.m. PT. It will be the first update since Friday, when 317 new cases were announced and two more deaths.
The rolling average of cases continues to fall in B.C. as vaccinations and other measures are bringing the third wave of the pandemic under control in the province.
As of Friday the number of patients in intensive care is down by about 26 per cent from a week earlier.
Still, Henry and Dix said on Friday that while case numbers and hospitalizations from the virus continue to trend downward, new clusters are still popping up.
They urged everyone to continue taking measures to prevent transmission and advised everyone who isn't vaccinated to get their first dose soon as possible.
Still outbreaks
On Friday, Fraser Health officials announced a COVID-19 outbreak at Brookside Lodge, a long-term care facility in Surrey where one resident and a staff member have tested positive.
On Saturday, Vancouver Coastal Health said two patients and two staff tested positive for COVID-19 at Richmond Lions Manor-Bridgeport, a long-term care home.
Also on Saturday, Coastal Health said a COVID-19 outbreak at Lions Gate Hospital was over.
A total of 36 people, including five staff, tested positive for COVID-19 during the outbreak and seven individuals, all patients, died.
Getting vaccinated
As of Friday, 3,106,269 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in B.C., including 160,885 second doses. On Thursday, a record 73,458 shots went into arms.
More than 67 per cent of people aged 18 and up have now received a first dose in B.C., while nearly 63 per cent of those over the age of 12 have had a shot.
B.C. health officials announced Thursday most people in the province will be able to receive a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine within eight weeks of their first. The province is still setting 16 weeks as the maximum interval between doses.
Second doses are now being administered to long-term care home residents and staff.
Anyone who received their vaccine before April 15 and was not registered with the province's online vaccine registration system should register now to receive an email or text notification of their second dose appointment.
Registration can be done online through the "Get Vaccinated" portal, by calling 1-833-838-2323, or in person at any Service B.C. location.
Stay safe
The province has laid out a four-step reopening plan that could see people socializing normally again as early as September.
As of now, residents can once again dine indoors, hit the gym for low-intensity workouts, play outdoor sports and hold faith-based gatherings in person.
Masks and physical distancing measures remain mandatory. Recreational travel is allowed, but still only within the province's three regional health zones.
Read more:
- Grade 12 is a time for hard work and planning for the future, but it's also a time for making memories and celebrating the end of an educational era. So what's in store for the Class of 2021?
- Two long-term residents of Squamish, B.C., who died hours apart of COVID-19 were honoured at a truck rally on Saturday.
- Couples that had to postpone or cancel wedding plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic are now starting to make plans for celebrations in 2022, creating a massive increase in business for the wedding industry.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of Sunday, Canada had reported 1,376,734 cases of COVID-19, with a 33 per cent decrease in active cases from the week before.
A total of 25,477 people have died of the disease.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people outside your bubble. Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
