What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for May 3
Health officials will update COVID-19 numbers at 3 p.m. Monday
THE LATEST:
- Health officials will provide an update at 3 p.m. on COVID-19 cases in the province.
- As of Friday, the provincial death toll from the disease is 1,581.
- There are 7,886 active COVID-19 cases in B.C., down from 8,199 a week ago.
- So far, 1,786,722 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
- There are 511 people in hospital, up from 484 a week ago.
- Of the people in hospital, 174 are in intensive care.
Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. PT to update COVID-19 numbers for the first time since Friday.
There is hope the signs that British Columbia is bending the curve of infections will continue.
On Friday, 740 new cases of COVID-19 were announced, bringing the seven-day rolling average of new cases to its lowest level since March 29 — the day provincial health officials announced the latest round of restrictions meant to bring the third wave of the pandemic under control.
Sally Otto, a UBC professor and COVID-19 modeller tracking variants, said over the weekend the province is heading in the right direction, after what appeared to be an ominous third wave.
"It is really striking how British Columbia has been able to bend the curve when things are starting to spiral out of control," she said.
Since April 12 (two weeks after new restrictions were put in), active cases are down 42% in Vancouver Coastal Health, and 37% beyond Hope. <br><br>But they're only down 2% in Fraser Health, and the stickiness of cases there continues to be an issue. <a href="https://t.co/C59R2GJzD6">pic.twitter.com/C59R2GJzD6</a>—@j_mcelroy
Otto says getting more people vaccinated and the so-called circuit-breaker health measures have reduced transmission by as much as 40 per cent.
"If we can hold these restrictions where we are, in a month when we've got a lot more people vaccinated, then we can really look forward to opening things back up," she said.
As of Friday, 1,786,722 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 90,642 second doses, meaning nearly 40 per cent of eligible British Columbians have now received a first dose.
Getting jabbed
British Columbians aged 54 and older who have registered to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are now receiving invitations from the province to book their shots, while everyone 18 and older can register for their vaccination.
Registering for a vaccine is not the same as booking the appointment to get your shot. Once registered, users receive a confirmation code. They then wait for an email, text or call telling them they are eligible and can then book their vaccine appointment using that code.
The province is also continuing to vaccinate people between the ages of 30 and 65 with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in local pharmacies throughout the province.
There are three ways to register for vaccinations:
- Online through the "Get Vaccinated" portal.
- By phone through the provincial phone line at 1-833-838-2323.
- In person at any Service B.C. location.
Read more:
- Eateries in White Rock are pushing for more space for outdoor patios, but are running up against a city council that wants to discourage non-essential visits during the pandemic.
- A Vancouver actor surprised his partner with a socially distanced birthday party, with her friends stationed at various points around False Creek.
- Denman Island is the latest to have its entire adult community offered doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
- A 70-year-old rodeo in B.C.'s central Interior has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of Sunday, Canada has reported 1,234,180 cases of COVID-19, with a five per cent decrease in active cases from the week before.
A total of 24,299 people have died of the disease.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people outside your bubble. Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?