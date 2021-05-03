What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for May 3

THE LATEST:

Health officials will provide an update at 3 p.m. on COVID-19 cases in the province.

As of Friday, the provincial death toll from the disease is 1,581.

There are 7,886 active COVID-19 cases in B.C., down from 8,199 a week ago.

So far, 1,786,722 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

There are 511 people in hospital, up from 484 a week ago.

Of the people in hospital, 174 are in intensive care.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. PT to update COVID-19 numbers for the first time since Friday.

There is hope the signs that British Columbia is bending the curve of infections will continue.

On Friday, 740 new cases of COVID-19 were announced, bringing the seven-day rolling average of new cases to its lowest level since March 29 — the day provincial health officials announced the latest round of restrictions meant to bring the third wave of the pandemic under control.

Sally Otto, a UBC professor and COVID-19 modeller tracking variants, said over the weekend the province is heading in the right direction, after what appeared to be an ominous third wave.

"It is really striking how British Columbia has been able to bend the curve when things are starting to spiral out of control," she said.

Since April 12 (two weeks after new restrictions were put in), active cases are down 42% in Vancouver Coastal Health, and 37% beyond Hope. <br><br>But they're only down 2% in Fraser Health, and the stickiness of cases there continues to be an issue. <a href="https://t.co/C59R2GJzD6">pic.twitter.com/C59R2GJzD6</a> —@j_mcelroy

Otto says getting more people vaccinated and the so-called circuit-breaker health measures have reduced transmission by as much as 40 per cent.

"If we can hold these restrictions where we are, in a month when we've got a lot more people vaccinated, then we can really look forward to opening things back up," she said.

As of Friday, 1,786,722 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 90,642 second doses, meaning nearly 40 per cent of eligible British Columbians have now received a first dose.

Getting jabbed

British Columbians aged 54 and older who have registered to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are now receiving invitations from the province to book their shots, while everyone 18 and older can register for their vaccination.

Registering for a vaccine is not the same as booking the appointment to get your shot. Once registered, users receive a confirmation code. They then wait for an email, text or call telling them they are eligible and can then book their vaccine appointment using that code.

The province is also continuing to vaccinate people between the ages of 30 and 65 with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in local pharmacies throughout the province.

There are three ways to register for vaccinations:

Online through the "Get Vaccinated" portal.

By phone through the provincial phone line at 1-833-838-2323.

In person at any Service B.C. location.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Sunday, Canada has reported 1,234,180 cases of COVID-19, with a five per cent decrease in active cases from the week before.

A total of 24,299 people have died of the disease.