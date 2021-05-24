What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for May 25

THE LATEST:

Officials will announce details of B.C.'s restart plan live at 1 p.m. PT.

On Monday, the province announced 974 new cases over a three-day period.

12 new deaths were announced, bringing the number of deaths in B.C. due to COVID-19 to 1,679.

A total of 292 people were in hospital as of Monday, with 96 in intensive care.

Everyone in B.C. aged 12 and above is eligible to book an appointment to receive their first dose of vaccine through the province's age-based rollout plan.

Officials are set to announce details of B.C.'s latest restart plan on Tuesday as daily case counts continue to trend downward and hours after the last round of "circuit breaker" restrictions expired.

Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon are all scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. PT.

CBC News will livestream the news conference.

Fine details on what exactly will be reopening have been scant. The current restrictions expired at midnight, but Dix said Monday the province expects they will still be followed until the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

"As we look to tomorrow and the announcement of the restart plan, we encourage everyone to stay the course today. Until tomorrow's announcement, there are no changes for individuals or businesses," Dix said in a statement.

On the surface, this summer is likely to look similar to last year — a season with an emphasis on outdoor activities and small group outings — but with some people feeling more wary and governments deciding on new ways to respond should there be a resurgence of cases.

Henry has warned the reopening will be gradual and nothing like "flipping a switch" back to normal.

She previously said it was a priority to reopen restaurants for indoor dining once community spread was low, and she hoped to see some types of larger gatherings permitted by the summer.

"Part of our restart plan will be, 'How do we gradually go back to those important things that we've missed in our lives over this past year? How do we do that slowly, recognizing that not everybody's risk tolerance is the same?' And we need to get more comfortable with larger numbers, doing more things in large places," Henry said during a news conference on May 10.

"There will be a transition period as we learn, as we go, over the next little while," she added.

Michael Kha enjoys dim sum with his family outside the Pelican Seafood Restaurant in Vancouver on May 13. It's expected that a rollback of indoor dining restrictions will be announced Tuesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Daily case counts and active case counts in B.C. are down 61 and 55 per cent, respectively, since peaking last month. Hospitalizations are also down 38 per cent. More than half of eligible British Columbians now have at least one vaccine dose.

The "circuit-breaker" began on March 29 as the province dealt with an "exponential growth" in cases of COVID-19.

Vaccine appointments open for people 12 and over

B.C. recorded 974 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — 356 cases on Saturday, 325 cases on Sunday and 293 cases on Monday.

The province said 292 people were hospitalized as of Monday, 96 of whom were in intensive care.

More than 2.8 million doses of vaccine had been administered in the province as of Friday, with 147,144 of those shots being second doses.

The province is now booking vaccine appointments for anyone aged 12 and above through its age-based rollout system. Health Canada cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use in children over 12 on May 5.

Public health officials encouraged anyone who is eligible to register to receive their vaccine. They said anyone who received a vaccine early on in the immunization program, before the online registration was up and running, should now register online to ensure their information is recorded and that they will be contacted for a second dose.

Registration can be done online through the "Get Vaccinated" portal, by calling 1-833-838-2323, or in person at any Service B.C. location.

Officials have said B.C. is on pace to beat its July 1 timeline to get a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible residents aged 18 and older.

At least 60 to 70 per cent of the total population should be immunized to achieve herd immunity, according to officials.

Read more:

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Monday, Canada had reported 1,352,121 cases of COVID-19, with an 25 per cent decrease in active cases from the week before.

A total of 25,161 people have died of the disease.