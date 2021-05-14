What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for May 17
Nearly 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 124,880 of those being second doses
THE LATEST:
- Health officials will provide a COVID-19 update today at 3 p.m. PT, the first update in three days.
- On Friday the province announced new 494 new cases.
- Two new deaths were announced, bringing the number of deaths in B.C. due to COVID-19 to 1,634.
- A total of 387 people were in hospital on Friday, with 141 in intensive care.
- As of Friday there were 5,548 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.
- Everyone in B.C. aged 18 and above is eligible to book an appointment to receive their first dose of vaccine through the province's age-based rollout system.
Health officials in B.C. will update COVID-19 numbers today at 3 p.m. PT for the first time since Friday, when it was announced that nearly 2.4 million does of vaccine have been administered in the province.
The province is also now booking vaccine appointments for everyone aged 18 and above through its age-based rollout system.
Officials have said B.C. is on pace to beat its July 1 timeline to get a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible residents aged 18 and older.
The province said it will provide vaccinations for people as young as 12, possibly before the end of the school year. Health Canada cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in people as young as 12 on May 5.
Very excited to get my vaccine today! Thanks to all of the health care workers, volunteers and organizers who made it so quick and efficient! Have you registered yet to get your vaccine? Register today: <a href="https://t.co/BvhUD1z7sO">https://t.co/BvhUD1z7sO</a> <a href="https://t.co/19sw81mNCW">pic.twitter.com/19sw81mNCW</a>—@MitziDeanBC
Over the weekend, the province announced four new pop-up vaccine clinics for Surrey on May 17, 18, 22 and 23, where the first 1,000 people in line will be given a wristband guaranteeing them a vaccine.
The province said personnel at the clinics will also be verifying identification to ensure the doses are going to people who live in Surrey.
As of Friday, 2,393,265 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 124,880 of those being second doses.
A total of 57,752 people were vaccinated in B.C. on Thursday, the third highest number of the campaign and the fourth straight day of 55,000-plus shots.
Public health officials encouraged anyone who is eligible to register to receive their vaccine, and said anyone who received a vaccine early on in the immunization program, before the online registration was up and running, should now register online to ensure their information is recorded and that they will be contacted for a second dose.
Anyone 18 and older in British Columbia can register for their vaccination now if they have not already done so. This can be done online through the "Get Vaccinated" portal, by calling 1-833-838-2323, or in person at any Service B.C. location.
Health officials have said at least 60 to 70 per cent of the total population should be immunized to achieve herd immunity.
Restrictions still in place
Despite the growing number of people who have had a first dose of vaccine, "circuit breaker"-style restrictions on indoor activities will continue at least until May 24 at midnight.
British Columbians are also not permitted to travel outside three regional zones, under an order also in effect until the end of Victoria Day long weekend. Information on whether those restrictions will be lifted is expected in coming weeks.
Health officials in B.C. are encouraging residents to stay the course and follow public health guidelines as COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high, but continue to decrease across the province.
Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 13 per cent from last Friday when 445 people were in hospital with the disease.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of Sunday, Canada has reported 1,323,681 cases of COVID-19, with an 12 per cent decrease in active cases from the week before.
A total of 24,907 people have died of the disease.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people outside your bubble. Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
