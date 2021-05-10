What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for May 10

THE LATEST:

B.C. officials will update COVID-19 numbers for the first time in three days at 3 p.m. PT.

On Friday, B.C. announced 722 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths.

There were 6,757 active cases in B.C. on Friday, down 1,000 from last Monday.

More than 45 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received at least one vaccine dose.

445 people are in hospital with the disease, 157 of whom are in intensive care.

British Columbians hope encouraging signs about the direction the pandemic is taking will continue on Monday when three days of infection numbers are released.

Friday, when the last update was given, marked the 19th straight day the province's rolling average fell, signalling that the curve of the province's third-wave is continuing to bend downward.

The rolling average now sits at just above 694 cases per day.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who announced a "circuit breaker"-style lockdown on indoor activities on March 29, says the measures are working to limit the spread of the disease in the province.

British Columbians are also not permitted to travel outside three regional zones, under an order in effect until the end of the May 24 long weekend.

Mounties in British Columbia have set up checkpoints at various locations on the province's highways, but say that, so far, no vehicles have been forced to turn around and no fines have been handed out.

Hot spots

While the rolling average of new cases in B.C. continues to decline, certain neighbourhoods across B.C are still experiencing high rates of transmission, especially in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions.

Over the weekend Fraser Health officials declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a poultry processing plant in Surrey, B.C.

Officials said in a news release that 29 staff at Sunrise Poultry Processors Ltd. have tested positive for the virus, and the facility has been ordered to close for 10 days beginning Friday.

There have been no reported cases of food or its packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and there is no recall of chicken products distributed from the plant.

Vaccinations going fast

As of Friday, 2,042,442 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, with 99,461 of those being second doses.

The province says 45 per cent of those who are eligible have received at least one dose.

Of the total population of British Columbia, including those who aren't eligible for a vaccine, such as children, 39.6 per cent of individuals have received at least one dose.

Health authorities have said at least 60 to 70 per cent of the total population should be immunized to achieve herd immunity.

43 and up booking now

Currently, anyone 18 and older in British Columbia can register for their vaccination now if they have not already done so. This can be done online through the "Get Vaccinated" portal, by calling 1-833-838-2323, or in person at any Service B.C. location.

People in B.C. aged 43 and above can now receive a vaccine by booking an appointment. People living in hot-spot neighbourhoods, people who are pregnant and front-line workers are also being prioritized.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Sunday, Canada has reported 1,286,666 cases of COVID-19, with a five per cent decrease in active cases from the week before.

A total of 24,625 people have died of the disease.