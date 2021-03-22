What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for March 22

THE LATEST:

The most recent COVID-19 numbers will be provided during a news conference Monday afternoon.

Health officials announced 737 new cases and two more deaths on Friday.

To date, 1,421 people in B.C. have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations are at their highest since Feb. 2 with 292 people in hospital, including 85 in intensive care.

There are currently 5,207 active cases of coronavirus in the province.

1,200 cases of variants of concern have been identified, 149 of which are active.

So far, 490,022 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., with 87,139 of those being second doses.

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the latest COVID-19 numbers at 3 p.m. Monday, three days after the province recorded its highest daily total since early January.

A total of 737 new cases were announced Friday — the highest daily tally since Jan. 7, when the province recorded 761 cases.

More than half of the new cases are in the Fraser Health region, which confirmed 426 cases.

The province's seven-day average of new cases has stayed above 500 since late February and hospitalizations are up 35 per cent in a month.

As of Friday, there were 5,207 active cases in B.C. — the highest level since Jan. 11 — with public health monitoring 9,412 people across B.C. who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure.

A total of 1,421 people in B.C. have lost their lives due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Since the province's vaccination program began late in 2020, 490,022 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 87,139 second doses.

B.C.'s immunization rollout is accelerating with more than 24,000 people receiving a dose Thursday, the highest number yet.

READ MORE:

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 7:30 p.m. PT Sunday, Canada had reported 933,790 cases of COVID-19, with 30,252 cases considered active.

A total of 22,676 people have died.