What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for March 22
Health officials to provide COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. news conference
THE LATEST:
- The most recent COVID-19 numbers will be provided during a news conference Monday afternoon.
- Health officials announced 737 new cases and two more deaths on Friday.
- To date, 1,421 people in B.C. have lost their lives to COVID-19.
- Hospitalizations are at their highest since Feb. 2 with 292 people in hospital, including 85 in intensive care.
- There are currently 5,207 active cases of coronavirus in the province.
- 1,200 cases of variants of concern have been identified, 149 of which are active.
- So far, 490,022 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., with 87,139 of those being second doses.
B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the latest COVID-19 numbers at 3 p.m. Monday, three days after the province recorded its highest daily total since early January.
A total of 737 new cases were announced Friday — the highest daily tally since Jan. 7, when the province recorded 761 cases.
More than half of the new cases are in the Fraser Health region, which confirmed 426 cases.
The province's seven-day average of new cases has stayed above 500 since late February and hospitalizations are up 35 per cent in a month.
As of Friday, there were 5,207 active cases in B.C. — the highest level since Jan. 11 — with public health monitoring 9,412 people across B.C. who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure.
A total of 1,421 people in B.C. have lost their lives due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Since the province's vaccination program began late in 2020, 490,022 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 87,139 second doses.
B.C.'s immunization rollout is accelerating with more than 24,000 people receiving a dose Thursday, the highest number yet.
READ MORE:
- British Columbia's provincial health officer has decreed that the province's farmers markets can once again sell non-food items like flowers, soap and jewelry.
- British Columbia records 737 new cases of COVID-19, its highest daily total since Jan. 7.
- As B.C. faces a potential third wave, it's unclear if the province will learn the lessons from the second wave.
- Read a CBC First Person story about the experience of Simran Preet Singh, who is waiting to be reunited with his wife because of Canada's immigration process.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 7:30 p.m. PT Sunday, Canada had reported 933,790 cases of COVID-19, with 30,252 cases considered active.
A total of 22,676 people have died.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people outside your bubble. Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
