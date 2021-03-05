What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for March 5
Friday's update expected in a written statement around 3 p.m. PT
THE LATEST:
- Friday's update is expected in a written statement around 3 p.m. PT.
- As of Thursday, there are 248 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 63 in intensive care.
- To date, 1,376 people in B.C. have lost their lives to COVID-19.
- There are currently 4,743 active cases of coronavirus in the province.
- 246 cases of variants of concern have been identified.
- So far, 298,851 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., with 86,746 of those being second doses.
As increasing vaccine supplies bring hopes of an end to B.C.'s COVID-19 pandemic, the spread of variants of concern has health officials expressing caution about the future.
"We're going to be in our post-pandemic world by this summer if things continue to go the way we want them to," Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday.
Thursday's update included 46 new cases of these more contagious variants, bringing B.C.'s total to date to 246. Public health has not been able to identify the source of transmission for about 25 per cent of those cases.
Meanwhile, active cases and the seven-day rolling average of new cases are at their highest points since Jan. 13 and the number of hospitalizations is the highest since Feb. 5.
"We can't let the successes of these great vaccines that we have now be diminished by a surge in cases," Henry said.
As of Thursday, a total of 248 people are in hospital with the disease, including 63 in intensive care, out of 4,743 active cases.
To date, 1,376 people have died of COVID-19, out of 82,473 confirmed cases.
Since the province's vaccination program began in late 2020, 298,851 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 86,746 second doses.
READ MORE:
- Health Canada says it won't require new clinical trial data from vaccine makers on booster shots being developed to target new variants of COVID-19.
- One of Canada's top public health officials sought to reassure Canadians that a recommendation to stretch out the time between COVID-19 vaccine doses is a sound one.
- The B.C. government has eased the eligibility requirements and extended the deadline for small and medium-sized businesses applying for funds under its $345-million pandemic recovery grant program.
- Spring break is less than two weeks away for most B.C. students and parents needing childcare will be happy to hear that many day camps are going ahead in Metro Vancouver.
- According to a new analysis by RBC, nearly 100,000 working-age Canadian women have left the workforce since the pandemic started, which means they aren't even trying to get a job any more.
- Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside says six new rapid response teams will help schools in B.C. identify gaps in COVID-19 safety plans to help reduce exposure risk.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 8:30 p.m. PT Thursday, Canada had reported 878,391 cases of COVID-19, with 29,903 cases considered active.
A total of 22,151 people have died.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people outside your bubble. Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
