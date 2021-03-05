What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for March 5

THE LATEST:

As of Thursday, there are 248 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 63 in intensive care.

To date, 1,376 people in B.C. have lost their lives to COVID-19.

There are currently 4,743 active cases of coronavirus in the province.

246 cases of variants of concern have been identified.

So far, 298,851 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., with 86,746 of those being second doses.

As increasing vaccine supplies bring hopes of an end to B.C.'s COVID-19 pandemic, the spread of variants of concern has health officials expressing caution about the future.

"We're going to be in our post-pandemic world by this summer if things continue to go the way we want them to," Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday.

Thursday's update included 46 new cases of these more contagious variants, bringing B.C.'s total to date to 246. Public health has not been able to identify the source of transmission for about 25 per cent of those cases.

Meanwhile, active cases and the seven-day rolling average of new cases are at their highest points since Jan. 13 and the number of hospitalizations is the highest since Feb. 5.

"We can't let the successes of these great vaccines that we have now be diminished by a surge in cases," Henry said.

As of Thursday, a total of 248 people are in hospital with the disease, including 63 in intensive care, out of 4,743 active cases.

To date, 1,376 people have died of COVID-19, out of 82,473 confirmed cases.

Since the province's vaccination program began in late 2020, 298,851 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 86,746 second doses.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 8:30 p.m. PT Thursday, Canada had reported 878,391 cases of COVID-19, with 29,903 cases considered active.

A total of 22,151 people have died.