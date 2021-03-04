What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for March 4
Thursday's update is expected in a live briefing at 2 p.m. PT
THE LATEST:
- Thursday's update is expected in a live briefing at 2 p.m. PT
- To date, 1,372 people in B.C. have lost their lives to COVID-19.
- There are now 246 people in hospital with the disease, including 64 in intensive care.
- There are currently 4,652 active cases of coronavirus in the province.
- 200 cases of variants of concern have been identified.
- So far, 289,809 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., with 86,616 of those being second doses.
As the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases and the number of patients in hospital with the disease continue to climb in B.C., health officials say widespread vaccination is needed before restrictions can be lifted.
"More people vaccinated — whether in Nanaimo, Nelson or North Vancouver — makes all of us safer," Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in Wednesday's written statement on the pandemic.
"Until we have that next level of community protection, so does staying the course with our safety measures, staying small and local. Let's keep going and get to those post-pandemic days."
The last two weeks have seen troubling upward trends in new cases and hospitalizations following a steady period of decline after the New Year. Right now, 246 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 64 in intensive care — a 13 per cent increase since Feb. 19.
B.C. now expects every eligible adult who wants a vaccine will receive their first dose by the end of July. The plan is to space out doses by four months, a much longer gap than what's recommended by the manufacturers.
On Wednesday, Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization endorsed B.C.'s plan to delay second doses in order to reach more people, which Henry said is necessary to break chains of transmission, particularly with variants circulating in the community.
Since the province's vaccination program began late in 2020, 289,809 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 86,616 second doses.
As of Wednesday, 1,372 people in B.C. have lost their lives to COVID-19 out of 81,909 confirmed cases. There are now 4,652 active cases of the novel coronavirus in B.C.
A total of 200 cases of variants of concern have now been confirmed in B.C.
READ MORE:
- Studies from Israel and the United Kingdom showed that a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine significantly reduced COVID-19 infections.
- A lawyer for B.C.'s attorney general says the provincial health officer understands the importance of balancing COVID-19 restrictions on in-person gatherings against the charter right to freedom of religion.
- Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside says six new rapid response teams will help schools in B.C. identify gaps in COVID-19 safety plans to help reduce exposure risk.
- Gloomy headlines about the collapse of the Canadian economy, which faced its worst retreat since records began, may have obscured some startling new evidence for a strong rebound.
- COVID-19 fatigue has most people a bit more irritable and emotional these days, but a Vancouver-based expert is already worried about the fragility of some British Columbians's mental health after the pandemic.
- As B.C. enters Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, thousands of Indigenous people in rural and remote communities are celebrating getting their first and second dose of the vaccine.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 6 p.m. PT Tuesday, Canada had reported 875,559 cases of COVID-19, with 29,930 cases considered active.
A total of 22,105 people have died.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people outside your bubble. Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.