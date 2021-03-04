What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for March 4

THE LATEST:

Thursday's update is expected in a live briefing at 2 p.m. PT

To date, 1,372 people in B.C. have lost their lives to COVID-19.

There are now 246 people in hospital with the disease, including 64 in intensive care.

There are currently 4,652 active cases of coronavirus in the province.

200 cases of variants of concern have been identified.

So far, 289,809 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., with 86,616 of those being second doses.

As the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases and the number of patients in hospital with the disease continue to climb in B.C., health officials say widespread vaccination is needed before restrictions can be lifted.

"More people vaccinated — whether in Nanaimo, Nelson or North Vancouver — makes all of us safer," Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in Wednesday's written statement on the pandemic.

"Until we have that next level of community protection, so does staying the course with our safety measures, staying small and local. Let's keep going and get to those post-pandemic days."

The last two weeks have seen troubling upward trends in new cases and hospitalizations following a steady period of decline after the New Year. Right now, 246 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 64 in intensive care — a 13 per cent increase since Feb. 19.

B.C. now expects every eligible adult who wants a vaccine will receive their first dose by the end of July. The plan is to space out doses by four months, a much longer gap than what's recommended by the manufacturers.

On Wednesday, Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization endorsed B.C.'s plan to delay second doses in order to reach more people, which Henry said is necessary to break chains of transmission, particularly with variants circulating in the community.

Since the province's vaccination program began late in 2020, 289,809 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 86,616 second doses.

As of Wednesday, 1,372 people in B.C. have lost their lives to COVID-19 out of 81,909 confirmed cases. There are now 4,652 active cases of the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 200 cases of variants of concern have now been confirmed in B.C.

READ MORE:

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 6 p.m. PT Tuesday, Canada had reported 875,559 cases of COVID-19, with 29,930 cases considered active.

A total of 22,105 people have died.