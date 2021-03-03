What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for March 3

THE LATEST:

Wednesday's update expected in a written statement around 3 p.m. PT.

As of Tuesday, 1,365 people in B.C. have lost their lives to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are now 243 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 63 in intensive care.

There are currently 4,679 active cases of coronavirus in the province.

182 cases of variants of concern have been identified.

So far, 283,182 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., with 86,537 of those being second doses.

B.C. health officials are starting to sound more hopeful about the prospect of lifting COVID-19 restrictions as the province's vaccination program speeds up.

During Tuesday's public briefing on the pandemic, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that B.C.'s plan to delay second vaccine doses to reach more people faster should mean a faster end to restrictions as well.

"We know, based on real world data, we don't have to wait for second doses to lift restrictions if we can protect enough people and we can stop that transmission in our communities," she said.

B.C. now expects every eligible adult who wants a vaccine will receive their first dose by the end of July. The plan is to space out doses by four months, a decision that Henry says is "the best one based on the science and data."

To date, the province has confirmed 182 cases of variants of concern. About a quarter of those cases appear to be connected to transmission in the community.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 7:30 p.m. PT Tuesday, Canada had reported 872,747 cases of COVID-19, with 30,252 cases considered active.

A total of 22,045 people have died.