What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for March 3
Wednesday's update expected in a written statement around 3 p.m. PT
- As of Tuesday, 1,365 people in B.C. have lost their lives to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
- There are now 243 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 63 in intensive care.
- There are currently 4,679 active cases of coronavirus in the province.
- 182 cases of variants of concern have been identified.
- So far, 283,182 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., with 86,537 of those being second doses.
B.C. health officials are starting to sound more hopeful about the prospect of lifting COVID-19 restrictions as the province's vaccination program speeds up.
During Tuesday's public briefing on the pandemic, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that B.C.'s plan to delay second vaccine doses to reach more people faster should mean a faster end to restrictions as well.
"We know, based on real world data, we don't have to wait for second doses to lift restrictions if we can protect enough people and we can stop that transmission in our communities," she said.
B.C. now expects every eligible adult who wants a vaccine will receive their first dose by the end of July. The plan is to space out doses by four months, a decision that Henry says is "the best one based on the science and data."
So far, B.C. has administered 283,182 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 86,537 second doses. That means about five per cent of British Columbians have received a shot.
As of Tuesday, there are 4,679 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Of those, 243 people are in hospital, including 63 in intensive care. The total number of patients in hospital is now at its highest level since Feb. 6.
To date, the province has confirmed 182 cases of variants of concern. About a quarter of those cases appear to be connected to transmission in the community.
- The B.C. government says the provincial health officer has to strike a balance between curbing the spread of COVID-19 and religious practice, which may at times affect certain rights under the Canadian charter.
- The Western Hockey League announced Tuesday that it has been granted approval by the B.C. Provincial Health Office to play in bubble environments in Kamloops and Kelowna this season.
- B.C.'s decision to extend to four months the interval between first and second doses of three different vaccines amounts to a "population level experiment," said Mona Nemer, Canada's chief science adviser.
- As spring break starts in Quebec, some residents are flying to ski resorts in B.C., despite health recommendations against interprovincial travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 7:30 p.m. PT Tuesday, Canada had reported 872,747 cases of COVID-19, with 30,252 cases considered active.
A total of 22,045 people have died.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people outside your bubble. Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
