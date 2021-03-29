What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for March 29

THE LATEST:

On Friday, 908 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths were announced.

A total of 1,449 people in B.C. have lost their lives due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

On Friday there were 294 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, 81 of whom were in intensive care.

Active cases of coronavirus are above 6,000 as of Friday, the highest they've been since the beginning of January.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Minister of Health Adrian Dix will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. on Monday to provide the latest numbers on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

It's the first update since Friday when a single-day record for new infections for 2021 was announced.

The 908 new cases is the highest number since the peak of the second wave. The case count continues to surge and although some restrictions have eased, such as those around outdoor gatherings, officials are pleading with residents to stick to safety measures to prevent more infections.

Dr. Bonnie Henry at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on March 1. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

The rolling average of seven-day cases, a key marker of how the province is doing, is up 29 per cent. Active cases are also up 29 per cent, and the number of confirmed variant cases is now at 1,912, up from 158 on March 1.

Surrey schools mask up

As students return to school Monday following the spring break, the Surrey school district has expanded its mask mandate in schools and is now requiring all students in grades 4-12 to wear a mask at their desk.

For students in kindergarten to Grade 3, the district encourages mask wearing. The new directive applies to staff in all grades.

The district says exceptions will be made for anyone unable to wear a face covering, or those who can't put on or remove a face covering on their own; when a person is eating or drinking; and for teachers providing instruction more than two metres from others.

Getting the jab

People in Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions aged 73 and older — i.e., born in 1948 or earlier — are now able to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Those living on the Sunshine Coast or in Whistler, Squamish, Pemberton and Bowen Island are able to book if they are aged 70 and up, or born in 1951 or earlier.

Indigenous people aged 55 and older — born in 1966 or earlier — are also eligible to book.

Nurses administer COVID-19 vaccinations to at-risk people in the Downtown Eastside neighbourhood of Vancouver on March 16. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

While the age eligibility varies for other parts of the province, it is 74 and up for the Island Health and Northern Health regions.

Some vulnerable people who have received a letter from the province will also be able to begin booking vaccine appointments on Monday.

As of Friday, 637,856 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-SII COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., of which 87,233 are second doses

By the numbers

B.C. health officials announced 908 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths on Friday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix put the number of hospitalized patients at 294 people, 81 of whom are in intensive care.

There are currently 6,245 active cases of coronavirus in the province, with public health monitoring 9,996 people across B.C. who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure.

A total of 87,866 people who tested positive for the virus have recovered, while 1,449 people in B.C. have lost their lives due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

READ MORE:

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 7:30 p.m. PT Sunday, Canada had reported 965,404 cases of COVID-19, with 43,590 cases considered active.

A total of 22,880 people have died of the disease.