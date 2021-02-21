What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for March 2

THE LATEST:

B.C. has accelerated its vaccination plan to have every eligible adult receive a first does by July.

A total of 1,478 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths were announced on Monday.

A total of 1,363 people in B.C. have lost their lives due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There were 42 new cases of variants of concern identified in B.C. over the weekend.

There are now 236 people in hospital due to COVID-19 with 65 in intensive care.

There are currently 4,464 active cases of coronavirus in the province,

So far, 275,681 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C. — around four per cent of the population — with 83,777 of those being second doses.

Every eligible adult in British Columbia should be able to receive a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by late July after the approval of a new vaccine and a decision to delay second doses.

Health officials announced the accelerated timeline Monday as the province moved into the second, seniors-focused phase.

Seniors 80 and older, Indigenous seniors 65 and older, hospital staff and medical specialists, vulnerable populations living and working in congregated settings, and staff providing in-home support to seniors will begin getting their shots this month.

The province's vaccination plan is focused on inoculating high-risk people and most elderly populations by April, followed by younger age groups in the spring and summer.

Also on Monday, the province announced it is immediately extending the time between first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to four months, saying studies are showing strong protection from COVID-19 with one dose.

Rise in variants

Cases of coronavirus variants of concern continue to climb in B.C.

B.C. health officials confirmed they had identified 42 more variant cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. There have now been 158 variant cases of COVID-19 confirmed in B.C.

A total of 1,478 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths were announced on Monday.

The number of hospitalized patients is at 236 people, 65 of whom are in intensive care.

A total of 1,363 people in B.C. have lost their lives due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 4,464 active cases of coronavirus in the province, with public health monitoring 8,210 people across B.C. who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure.

More than 74,776 people who tested positive have recovered.

So far, 275,681 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C. — around four per cent of the population — with 83,777 of those being second doses.

Church petition

Three Fraser Valley churches were in court Monday seeking to overturn provincial health orders barring in-person religious gatherings. The hearing is expected to continue Tuesday.

The orders were put in place by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry last year as a way to curtail the spread of COVID-19 and were last extended on Feb. 10.

A lawyer for a group of British Columbia churches challenging COVID-19 rules that prohibit in-person religious services says the provincial health officer's orders allow secular gatherings such as in-class education and food distribution for people in need, while discriminating against churches and their congregants' right to freedom of religion.

READ MORE:

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 4 p.m. PT Monday Canada had reported 870,033 cases of COVID-19, with 30,430 cases considered active.

A total of 22,017 people have died.