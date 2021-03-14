What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for March 15

THE LATEST:

Provincial officials will update COVID-19 numbers at 3 p.m. PT Monday.

Starting at noon on Monday, seniors aged 84 or older can begin calling to book a vaccine.

On Friday, 648 new cases of COVID-19 were announced — the highest number since Jan. 7.

No additional deaths were announced on Friday, the first time since Nov. 5.

A total of 1,397 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in B.C.

On Friday, 255 people were in hospital due to the virus with 67 in intensive care.

There are currently 5,070 active cases in the province, the highest since Jan. 11.

9,155 people are under active public health monitoring.

380,743 doses of vaccine have been administered in B.C., including 87,024 second doses.

An outbreak has been declared at a glass manufacturing company in Langley, B.C.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says an online province-wide vaccine booking system will be ready soon.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will announce the latest COVID-19 numbers in B.C. on Monday at 3 p.m. PT.

The update will be the first since Friday when 648 new cases were announced, the highest daily case count since Jan. 7.

On Thursday, health officials eased restrictions for the first time in four months to allow outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, but asked that people stick to the same group.

Despite the province's daily case numbers hovering above 500 in recent weeks, Henry said the riskiest settings are indoors and the chance of spread is minimal outside.

Henry stressed the province's restrictions on indoor gatherings will remain in place for now. Only people who are part of the same household should meet indoors, including at restaurants.

Vaccine bookings

Sunday, Dix told CBC News that despite initial problems with phone booking systems for COVID-19 vaccines, the province is now ahead of schedule when it comes to making appointment for those who are currently eligible.

Dix promised an online system will be available across the province soon.

"We are putting an online platform together for everyone in B.C.," he said. "That is going to be put in place for the 75 to 79 category, so that will be in a week or so."

Seniors are pictured holding onto their family members while walking into a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Surrey, British Columbia on Monday, March 8, 2021. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Dix says B.C. has now vaccinated about half of everyone in the over 90 age category.

Starting on Monday at 12 p.m., seniors aged 84 or older can call to book their vaccine, which the province says is sooner than originally anticipated.

According to the booking schedule the province has laid out for this week, each day a new age group one year younger will be eligible with those born in 1938 eligible to call Tuesday, those born in 1939 eligible to call Wednesday, and so on.

The province has urged people to wait until they become eligible before calling for an appointment to avoid overwhelming call centres.

Liquor restrictions on St. Patrick's Day

The province will also ban liquor sales at restaurants, bars and liquor stores after 8 p.m. on Wednesday to limit gatherings on St. Patrick's Day similarly to rules imposed for New Year's Eve.

Over the weekend, Fraser Health announced that 44 employees of Vitrum Glass have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak at the glass manufacturing company in Langley, B.C.

The health authority says it provided testing and immunizations on site and those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate.

Vancouver Coastal Health announced two potential exposures at Bimini's Beer Hall on West 4th Avenue and The Blarney Stone on Carrall Street in Vancouver.

The possible exposures occurred on March 6 at Bimini's during operating hours and on March 5 at The Blarney Stone during operating hours.

The health authority says the exposures are believed to be low risk, but is asking anyone who was at either establishment on the specified dates and times to self-monitor themselves for symptoms.

Surrey school safety

The Surrey School District has introduced new measures for teachers, staff, students and parents to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The school district says it has had more school-based exposures than any other district in British Columbia and has put in place new measures such as increased vigilance during outdoor playtime so students don't mingle across cohorts, ensuring that all students and parents vacate school grounds immediately after school, and adding three early dismissals so health and safety committees can review and adjust protocols as needed.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 4 p.m. PT Saturday, Canada had reported 906,201 cases of COVID-19, with 31,224 cases considered active.

A total of 22,434 people have died.