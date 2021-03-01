What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for March 1

THE LATEST:

Premier John Horgan will update the province's vaccination plan at 10:30 a.m. PT.

B.C. recorded 589 new cases and seven more deaths on Friday.

As of Friday, there are 4,665 active cases in the province.

A total of 232 people are in hospital, including 63 in intensive care.

To date, 1,355 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. out of 79,262 confirmed cases.

252,373 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 73,808 second doses.

Fraser Health says further testing for variant cases at schools has turned up three cases.

Premier John Horgan will be joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix and other officials Monday at 10:30 a.m. PT to outline the next steps in B.C.'s immunization plan, which aims to vaccinate four million people against COVID-19 by September.

CBC News will livestream the event.

In late January, the province introduced its plan to vaccinate high-risk and most elderly populations by April, followed by younger age groups in the spring and summer.

It's expected that this month, seniors 80 and older, Indigenous seniors 65 and older, hospital staff and medical specialists, vulnerable populations living and working in congregated settings and staff providing in-home support to seniors will begin getting their shots.

On Sunday, Fraser Health declared COVID-19 outbreaks at Surrey Memorial Hospital and Chilliwack General Hospital.

One patient at Surrey Memorial Hospital and five patients at Chilliwack General Hospital have tested positive.

The outbreaks are limited to one unit at each hospital. The units are temporarily closed to admissions. The emergency departments at the two hospitals remain open.

Variants in schools

Fraser Health also said on Sunday that additional testing is underway at two Surrey schools after one person at École Woodward Hill Elementary and two at Surrey Traditional Elementary tested positive for a variant of concern.

One class at Woodward Hill is already isolating and will remain in isolation until March 4. Two classes at Surrey Traditional will self-isolate until March 4.

Both schools remain open.

Mass testing of classrooms at two other Surrey schools affected by a variant case, James Ardiel Elementary and Tamanawis Secondary, identified no new cases.

On Friday, Fraser Health announced that positive variant cases have been confirmed at an additional three schools: Queen Elizabeth Secondary School, Frank Hurt Secondary School and M.B. Sanford Elementary School.

Police say they fined the Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley, B.C., for not following provincial health orders. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Churches in court

Three Fraser Valley churches will be in court Monday seeking to overturn provincial health orders barring in-person religious gatherings.

The orders were put in place by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry last year as a way to curtail the spread of COVID-19 and were last extended on Feb. 10.

In January, pastors with Langley's Riverside Calvary Chapel, Abbotsford's Immanuel Covenant Reformed Church and the Free Reformed Church of Chilliwack filed a petition claiming Henry had violated their guaranteed constitutional right to expression and religious worship by shutting down all in-person religious gatherings and worship services while allowing restaurants and businesses to remain open.

Case breakdown

On Friday B.C. recorded 589 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths.

The update, provided in a written statement from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, said there are 4,665 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of those, 232 people are in hospital, including 63 in intensive care.

To date, 1,355 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. out of 79,262 confirmed cases. Meanwhile, 252,373 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 73,808 second doses.

No new health-care facility outbreaks were recorded as of Friday, but on Sunday Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Glacier View Lodge long-term care home in Courtenay.

One staff person has tested positive while no residents are, so far, experiencing symptoms.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 4 p.m. PT Sunday, Canada had reported 866,503 cases of COVID-19, with 30,731 cases considered active.

A total of 21,994 people have died.