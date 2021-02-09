What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 9

THE LATEST:

Tuesday's update is expected in a written statement around 3 p.m. PT.

As of Monday, there are 234 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 69 in intensive care.

In all, there are 3,976 active cases in the province.

A total of 1,259 people have died out of 70,952 confirmed cases in B.C.

154,496 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 12,111 second doses.

25 cases of the variant first found in the U.K. and 15 of the variant reported in South Africa have been confirmed in B.C.

The current restrictions on social gatherings have been extended indefinitely.

The growing presence of COVID-19 variants of concern in B.C. is fuelling worries that things could get worse again before they get better.

On Monday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she concurred with the opinion of her Toronto counterpart, who said the highly transmissible variants could mean "we are in the transition of one pandemic to another."

Henry said, "It does change the game in some ways if it starts to take off and become dominant."

As of Monday, B.C. has confirmed 25 cases of the variant first identified in the U.K. and 15 of the variant first reported in South Africa.

So far, the vast majority have been linked to travel, but as more and more cases are confirmed, Henry said it's important to keep the current restrictions on social gatherings in place to prevent those variants from spreading.

"We are all tired of this, but it can lead us into a brand new charge for increased numbers of cases if we don't keep doing what we're doing," she said.

As of Monday, there are 234 patients in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C., including 69 in intensive care, out of 3,976 active cases across the province.

To date, there have been 70,952 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 1,259 people who have died.

Also on Monday, Henry said she anticipates mass immunization clinics beginning in March as fresh supplies of vaccine begin rolling in after weeks of delays. Those clinics will begin with people over the age of 80.

So far, 154,496 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 12,111 second doses.

READ MORE:

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 8 p.m. Monday, Canada had reported 808,120 cases of COVID-19, with 40,175 cases considered active.

A total of 20,835 people have died.