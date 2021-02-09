What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 9
Daily update expected in a written statement around 3 p.m. PT
THE LATEST:
- Tuesday's update is expected in a written statement around 3 p.m. PT.
- As of Monday, there are 234 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 69 in intensive care.
- In all, there are 3,976 active cases in the province.
- A total of 1,259 people have died out of 70,952 confirmed cases in B.C.
- 154,496 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 12,111 second doses.
- 25 cases of the variant first found in the U.K. and 15 of the variant reported in South Africa have been confirmed in B.C.
- The current restrictions on social gatherings have been extended indefinitely.
The growing presence of COVID-19 variants of concern in B.C. is fuelling worries that things could get worse again before they get better.
On Monday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she concurred with the opinion of her Toronto counterpart, who said the highly transmissible variants could mean "we are in the transition of one pandemic to another."
Henry said, "It does change the game in some ways if it starts to take off and become dominant."
As of Monday, B.C. has confirmed 25 cases of the variant first identified in the U.K. and 15 of the variant first reported in South Africa.
So far, the vast majority have been linked to travel, but as more and more cases are confirmed, Henry said it's important to keep the current restrictions on social gatherings in place to prevent those variants from spreading.
"We are all tired of this, but it can lead us into a brand new charge for increased numbers of cases if we don't keep doing what we're doing," she said.
As of Monday, there are 234 patients in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C., including 69 in intensive care, out of 3,976 active cases across the province.
To date, there have been 70,952 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 1,259 people who have died.
Also on Monday, Henry said she anticipates mass immunization clinics beginning in March as fresh supplies of vaccine begin rolling in after weeks of delays. Those clinics will begin with people over the age of 80.
So far, 154,496 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 12,111 second doses.
READ MORE:
- Community organizers in British Columbia are being credited with helping to bring down the spread of COVID-19 within the South Asian community.
- British Columbia's ombudsperson is calling on the province to make its policy on long-term care visits fair and consistent after receiving complaints from those trying to see loved ones during the pandemic.
- Volunteers with the Steveston Buddhist Temple have folded 1,000 paper cranes, a symbol of hope and recovery, to help lift the spirits of health-care workers.
- A B.C. First Nations leader is calling for unity in the Williams Lake area of the province after recent reports of racism and discrimination related to the pandemic.
- The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many Canadians, but for Chinese-Canadians the impacts have been magnified by racism aimed at individuals and businesses, community leaders say.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 8 p.m. Monday, Canada had reported 808,120 cases of COVID-19, with 40,175 cases considered active.
A total of 20,835 people have died.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people outside your bubble. Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.