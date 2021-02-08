What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 8
Health officials to provide an update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. PT
THE LATEST:
- Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in B.C. at 3 p.m. PT today.
- The current restrictions on social gatherings have been extended indefinitely.
- Health officials announced 471 new cases on Friday and six more deaths.
- There are now 253 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, including 70 in intensive care.
- There are 4,423 active cases in the province.
- A total of 1,246 people have died out of 69,716 confirmed cases in B.C.
- 149,564 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 10,366 second doses.
Health officials in B.C. say the latest COVID-19 numbers in B.C. are an encouraging sign that the province is slowly bending the rate of infections down, but current restrictions must stay in place to avoid ruining that progress.
Restaurants and bars held muted Super Bowl celebrations on Sunday, under restrictions that specify diners should be from the same household.
Data released Friday from the latest round of modelling shows the COVID-19 reproductive number hovering around one in every health authority, which means that each case is still leading on average to one other case.
All events remain banned, including in-person religious services, and masks must be worn in indoor public spaces.
Last week, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there's a chance restrictions might change by March, but there is no official expiry date on the extended orders.
"By the end of the month, once again, we can look to having our 'safe six' — our bubble — again," she said.
"I will be continuously reviewing the data that we have to see if we can do it earlier," she continued. "But I want people to start thinking: It's not going to be, 'Yay, we're out of this, we're back to normal.' It's going to be, 'Can we slowly and thoughtfully find an increase in those social connections that we all really want?'"
In the 4,500 positive cases tested since Dec. 1, variants from South Africa and the U.K. were detected in 28 samples.
- Volunteers with the Steveston Buddhist Temple have folded 1,000 paper cranes to help lift the spirits of health-care workers.
- Teams from the Canadian Red Cross are helping staff and residents at five long-term care facilities in the Lower Mainland.
- A Vancouver man is out on strict bail conditions after being charged with violating public health orders by allegedly hosting dozens of people at a makeshift nightclub in his downtown penthouse.
- Developers of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine expect to have a modified jab to cope with the coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa by autumn.
- Ontario's first case of a highly transmissible COVID-19 variant that originated in Brazil was discovered in Toronto on Sunday.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Canada had reported 804,260 cases of COVID-19, with 44,727 cases considered active.
A total of 20,767 people have died.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people outside your bubble. Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
