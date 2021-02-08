What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 8

THE LATEST:

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in B.C. at 3 p.m. PT today.

The current restrictions on social gatherings have been extended indefinitely.

Health officials announced 471 new cases on Friday and six more deaths.

There are now 253 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, including 70 in intensive care.

There are 4,423 active cases in the province.

A total of 1,246 people have died out of 69,716 confirmed cases in B.C.

149,564 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 10,366 second doses.

Health officials in B.C. say the latest COVID-19 numbers in B.C. are an encouraging sign that the province is slowly bending the rate of infections down, but current restrictions must stay in place to avoid ruining that progress.

Restaurants and bars held muted Super Bowl celebrations on Sunday, under restrictions that specify diners should be from the same household.

Data released Friday from the latest round of modelling shows the COVID-19 reproductive number hovering around one in every health authority, which means that each case is still leading on average to one other case.

All events remain banned, including in-person religious services, and masks must be worn in indoor public spaces.

Last week, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there's a chance restrictions might change by March, but there is no official expiry date on the extended orders.

"By the end of the month, once again, we can look to having our 'safe six' — our bubble — again," she said.

"I will be continuously reviewing the data that we have to see if we can do it earlier," she continued. "But I want people to start thinking: It's not going to be, 'Yay, we're out of this, we're back to normal.' It's going to be, 'Can we slowly and thoughtfully find an increase in those social connections that we all really want?'"

In the 4,500 positive cases tested since Dec. 1, variants from South Africa and the U.K. were detected in 28 samples.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Canada had reported 804,260 cases of COVID-19, with 44,727 cases considered active.

A total of 20,767 people have died.