What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 26

Friday's daily update is expected in a written statement around 3 p.m. PT.

As of Thursday, there are 4,489 active cases in the province.

A total of 228 people are in hospital, including 62 in intensive care.

To date, 1,348 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. out of 78,673 confirmed cases.

239,833 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 68,157 second doses.

There's no end in sight for the current rules banning all social gatherings in B.C., as officials warn of "potential for rapid growth" in the province's caseload.

In her daily update on Thursday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the seven-day rolling average of new cases is still slowly climbing, more than three months into tight restrictions on daily life meant to bring the second wave of the pandemic under control.

"This means potential for rapid growth if we are not careful," she said.

Despite those concerns, Henry also said that she's confident B.C.'s measures will slow the spread of the disease, especially now that the vaccination program is up and running again.

Henry said Thursday that there have been 116 cases of COVID-19 variants of concern found in B.C., of which nine cases are active. She said 95 cases were of the variant originally detected in the U.K. and 21 of the variant first detected in South Africa.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 6:30 p.m. PT Thursday, Canada had reported 858,217 cases of COVID-19, with 30,335 cases considered active.

A total of 21,865 people have died.