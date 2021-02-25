What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 25
Daily update from health officials expected in a live briefing at 1 p.m. PT
THE LATEST:
- As of Wednesday, there are 4,668 active cases of novel coronavirus in B.C.
- A total of 237 people are in hospital, including 64 in intensive care.
- To date, 1,338 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. out of 78,278 confirmed cases.
- A total of 230,875 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 62,608 second doses.
B.C. health officials say that managing the mass vaccination program for COVID-19 is shaping up to be a "monumental task," and they're trying to balance speed with careful planning.
In a written statement on Wednesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that "countless" people are working to get everyone who wants the vaccine immunized as quickly and safely as possible.
"Vaccinating our entire population is a monumental task that must account for the diversity of our geography and our population," they said.
"We must consider how to safely deliver vaccine to rural and remote communities, how to connect with seniors and Elders everywhere, and how to ensure the process to get immunized is as simple as possible."
As of Wednesday, 230,875 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 62,608 second doses. Earlier this week, Henry announced that B.C. is expanding the workforce available to the vaccination program by allowing more health professionals to provide the shot.
There are currently 4,668 active cases of the novel coronavirus in B.C. Of those, 237 people are in hospital, including 64 in intensive care.
To date, 1,338 people have died of the disease out of 78,278 confirmed cases.
READ MORE:
- Here's what you need to know about B.C.'s plans for COVID-19 vaccinations.
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that Moderna will meet its contractual obligation to deliver two million COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of March.
- Police issued tickets totalling over $900 to two BC Ferries passengers for refusing to follow COVID-19 safety protocols while on board.
- COVID-19 levels are declining from the peaks of the second wave across much of Canada, but experts say the threat of more contagious coronavirus variants threatens to jeopardize our ability to prevent a third wave.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 7 p.m. PT Wednesday, Canada had reported 855,126 cases of COVID-19, with 30,393 cases considered active.
A total of 21,807 people have died.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people outside your bubble. Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
