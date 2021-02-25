What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 25

THE LATEST:

Daily update on COVID-19 numbers expected in a live briefing at 1 p.m. PT

As of Wednesday, there are 4,668 active cases of novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 237 people are in hospital, including 64 in intensive care.

To date, 1,338 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. out of 78,278 confirmed cases.

A total of 230,875 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 62,608 second doses.

B.C. health officials say that managing the mass vaccination program for COVID-19 is shaping up to be a "monumental task," and they're trying to balance speed with careful planning.

In a written statement on Wednesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that "countless" people are working to get everyone who wants the vaccine immunized as quickly and safely as possible.

"Vaccinating our entire population is a monumental task that must account for the diversity of our geography and our population," they said.

"We must consider how to safely deliver vaccine to rural and remote communities, how to connect with seniors and Elders everywhere, and how to ensure the process to get immunized is as simple as possible."

As of Wednesday, 230,875 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 62,608 second doses. Earlier this week, Henry announced that B.C. is expanding the workforce available to the vaccination program by allowing more health professionals to provide the shot.

READ MORE:

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 7 p.m. PT Wednesday, Canada had reported 855,126 cases of COVID-19, with 30,393 cases considered active.

A total of 21,807 people have died.