What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 24

THE LATEST:

Wednesday's update is expected in a written statement at around 3 p.m. PT.

As of Tuesday, there are 4,677 active cases of novel coronavirus in B.C.

238 people are in hospital, including 68 in intensive care.

To date, 1,336 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. out of 77,822 confirmed cases.

224,354 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 58,896 second doses.

B.C. is preparing to ramp up its COVID-19 immunization program, bringing more health professionals into the workforce and planning to begin mass vaccination clinics in April.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Tuesday that she has issued a new public health order that allows health-care professionals including dentists, midwives, pharmacy technicians and retired nurses to participate in vaccination. Health officials say they will reveal more details next week about plans to vaccinate everyone over the age of 80.

As of Tuesday, 224,354 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 58,896 second doses.

At the same time as the vaccination program is expanding, however, case counts and test positivity rates are starting to climb again, causing concern for health officials.

"We're in a period of vaccine hope and pandemic reality," Henry said Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, seven per cent of tests for the novel coronavirus are now coming back positive across the province, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 dashboard. In the Northern Health region, more than 13 per cent of tests are now positive.

There are now 4,677 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Of those, 238 people are in hospital, including 68 in intensive care.

To date, 1,336 people have died of the disease out of 77,822 confirmed cases.

READ MORE:

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 6 p.m. PT Tuesday, Canada had reported 852,269 cases of COVID-19, with 30,677 cases considered active.

A total of 21,762 people have died.