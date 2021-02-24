What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 24
Daily update expected in a written statement at around 3 p.m. PT
THE LATEST:
- Wednesday's update is expected in a written statement at around 3 p.m. PT.
- As of Tuesday, there are 4,677 active cases of novel coronavirus in B.C.
- 238 people are in hospital, including 68 in intensive care.
- To date, 1,336 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. out of 77,822 confirmed cases.
- 224,354 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 58,896 second doses.
B.C. is preparing to ramp up its COVID-19 immunization program, bringing more health professionals into the workforce and planning to begin mass vaccination clinics in April.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Tuesday that she has issued a new public health order that allows health-care professionals including dentists, midwives, pharmacy technicians and retired nurses to participate in vaccination. Health officials say they will reveal more details next week about plans to vaccinate everyone over the age of 80.
At the same time as the vaccination program is expanding, however, case counts and test positivity rates are starting to climb again, causing concern for health officials.
"We're in a period of vaccine hope and pandemic reality," Henry said Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, seven per cent of tests for the novel coronavirus are now coming back positive across the province, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 dashboard. In the Northern Health region, more than 13 per cent of tests are now positive.
There are now 4,677 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Of those, 238 people are in hospital, including 68 in intensive care.
To date, 1,336 people have died of the disease out of 77,822 confirmed cases.
READ MORE:
- A COVID-19 modeller and mathematics professor says the province should be prioritizing essential workers over seniors when it comes to getting a shot.
- B.C. health officials say they have no plans to change the current approach to the pandemic, despite growing signs of a third wave of infection.
- Teachers and support staff at École Woodward Hill Elementary School in Surrey staged a "solidarity walk-in" Tuesday morning to draw attention to what they say are too lax COVID-19 safety measures.
- The Vancouver School Board has until Friday to tell the Ministry of Education how it will increase hours of in-class learning for high school students — a plan that failed to materialize at a board meeting Monday.
- Young adults are sharing their stories about spending their days doing online classes in the bedrooms of their childhood homes, missing parties, relationships and job opportunities.
- British Columbia will permanently allow restaurants, bars and tourism operators to buy liquor at wholesale prices, a move that industry hopes will help revive the struggling sector.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 6 p.m. PT Tuesday, Canada had reported 852,269 cases of COVID-19, with 30,677 cases considered active.
A total of 21,762 people have died.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people outside your bubble. Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
