What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 23
Daily update expected in a live briefing from health officials at 3 p.m. PT
THE LATEST:
- Daily update on numbers expected in a live briefing at 3 p.m. PT Tuesday.
- As of Monday, there are 4,560 active cases of novel coronavirus in B.C.
- 223 people are in hospital, including 63 in intensive care.
- To date, 1,335 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. out of 77,263 confirmed cases.
- 218,716 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 55,057 second doses.
- Public health has identified a total of 101 cases of variants of concern.
The rolling seven-day average of daily COVID-19 case counts is starting to rise again and test positivity rates are climbing as B.C. struggles to get the second wave of the pandemic under control.
Nearly seven per cent of tests for the novel coronavirus are now coming back positive across the province. In the Northern Health region, close to 13 per cent of tests are now positive.
Meanwhile, fast-spreading variants of concern are showing up in increasing numbers in most parts of the province. A total of 101 cases have been confirmed so far, in every region but Northern Health. That includes seven cases of the variant first identified in the U.K. that were recently detected in schools in Surrey and Delta.
Health officials say that so far, they haven't seen transmission of the variants in schools, but they're once again asking everyone to step up their measures to prevent disease spread.
"It is important to know that while these COVID-19 variants of concern have shown to transmit more easily, the measures we take to stop the spread are exactly the same as what we have been doing since the start of the pandemic. This is the case whether at work, at school or at home," Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a written statement on Monday.
"As community transmission continues, we all need to continue to use all of the layers of protection, to continue to keep to our households only, and to avoid travel unless it is absolutely necessary."
On a more positive note, the province's vaccination program is starting to ramp up after weeks of supply problems. As of Monday, 218,716 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 55,057 second doses.
There are now 4,560 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Of those, 223 people are in hospital, including 63 in intensive care.
To date, 1,335 people have died of the disease out of 77,263 confirmed cases.
READ MORE:
- Health officials say they have ramped up test screenings for COVID-19 variants of concern and an increase in cases is to be expected.
- Four patients and one staff member have tested positive in a COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital, Interior Health announced Monday.
- Health Canada's chief medical adviser says the department is poised to make a decision on whether to authorize a promising COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca in the coming days.
- Officials at a school in Abbotsford had windows in the building either screwed shut or blocked from opening wider than a few inches after teachers began using them to compensate for poor ventilation.
- Some people in B.C. have built the province's COVID-19 briefings into their days and developed viewing rituals, while others have tuned out.
- A group of 13 gamblers have been dealt COVID-related tickets after police found them playing cards without masks in Whalley, the downtown district of Surrey.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 7 p.m. PT Monday, Canada had reported 849,517 cases of COVID-19, with 31,164 cases considered active.
A total of 21,723 people have died.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people outside your bubble. Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.