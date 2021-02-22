What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 23

THE LATEST:

Daily update on numbers expected in a live briefing at 3 p.m. PT Tuesday.

As of Monday, there are 4,560 active cases of novel coronavirus in B.C.

223 people are in hospital, including 63 in intensive care.

To date, 1,335 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. out of 77,263 confirmed cases.

218,716 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 55,057 second doses.

Public health has identified a total of 101 cases of variants of concern.

The rolling seven-day average of daily COVID-19 case counts is starting to rise again and test positivity rates are climbing as B.C. struggles to get the second wave of the pandemic under control.

Nearly seven per cent of tests for the novel coronavirus are now coming back positive across the province. In the Northern Health region, close to 13 per cent of tests are now positive.

Meanwhile, fast-spreading variants of concern are showing up in increasing numbers in most parts of the province. A total of 101 cases have been confirmed so far, in every region but Northern Health. That includes seven cases of the variant first identified in the U.K. that were recently detected in schools in Surrey and Delta.

Health officials say that so far, they haven't seen transmission of the variants in schools, but they're once again asking everyone to step up their measures to prevent disease spread.

"It is important to know that while these COVID-19 variants of concern have shown to transmit more easily, the measures we take to stop the spread are exactly the same as what we have been doing since the start of the pandemic. This is the case whether at work, at school or at home," Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a written statement on Monday.

"As community transmission continues, we all need to continue to use all of the layers of protection, to continue to keep to our households only, and to avoid travel unless it is absolutely necessary."

On a more positive note, the province's vaccination program is starting to ramp up after weeks of supply problems. As of Monday, 218,716 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 55,057 second doses.

There are now 4,560 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Of those, 223 people are in hospital, including 63 in intensive care.

To date, 1,335 people have died of the disease out of 77,263 confirmed cases.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 7 p.m. PT Monday, Canada had reported 849,517 cases of COVID-19, with 31,164 cases considered active.

A total of 21,723 people have died.