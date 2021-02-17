What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 22

THE LATEST:

New COVID-19 numbers will come through a written statement on Monday.

The next live briefing with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Ministry Adrian Dix will happen Tuesday.

Six schools in Surrey and one in Delta have confirmed cases of a more transmissible variant of the coronavirus .

. On Friday, B.C. health officials announced 508 new cases of COVID-19 across the province.

There were 217 people in hospital with the disease, including 61 in intensive care.

There are 4,486 active cases of the novel coronavirus across the province.

A total of 1,327 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including six more deaths announced Friday.

To date, 192,942 doses of vaccine have been administered, including 36,923 second doses.

Officials in B.C. will give an update on COVID-19 in the province through a written statement on Monday afternoon after a weekend that saw the confirmation of a more transmissible variant of the coronavirus in seven schools.

On Saturday, the Surrey School District announced positive cases in three schools. On Sunday three additional schools were added to that list along with one in Delta.

All of the cases are for the variant first discovered in the United Kingdom

The seven schools in involved are James Ardiel Elementary, Surrey Traditional Elementary School, Woodward Hill Elementary, A.H.P. Matthew Elementary, Kwantlen Park Secondary and Tamanawis Secondary School in Surrey, along with Hellings Elementary School in Delta.

The Fraser Health authority says it is working closely to manage exposures at schools in Surrey and one in the Delta School District.

Food plant closure

Also on Sunday Fraser Health announced the closure Grand River Foods, a food processing plant on Wheel Avenue in Abbotsford following an outbreak of COVID-19 among staff.

To date, 22 employees of the facility have tested positive.

Fraser Health identified a cluster at the site on Feb. 2 and an outbreak was declared on Feb. 19. An inspection of the site on Feb. 18 resulted in the closure order.

"We are working with the facility to strengthen their COVID-19 mitigation strategies," said the health authority in a release.

Vancouver Coastal Health declared an outbreak on an inpatient unit in the Jim Pattison Pavilion at Vancouver General Hospital.

Five patients and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and the unit is now closed to new admissions, transfers and visits until outbreak measures are lifted.

Travellers must quarantine

Starting Monday, air travellers landing in Canada, from non-essential trips abroad will have to quarantine in a hotel, at their own expense, for up to 72 hours while they await the results of a polymerase chain reaction test, commonly known as a PCR test.



The plan was announced earlier this month by the federal government as a way to curb the spread of the new, more transmissible variants of the COVID-19 virus.



The B.C. Hotel Association says it has worked with the government to help with the new policy and its members are ready to ensure the health and safety of guests and staff.

Vaccination gains

The province announced Friday that B.C. is starting to see a decline in the number of outbreaks of the disease, due to increasing numbers of people being vaccinated.

On Friday, Deputy Provincial Health Officer Dr. Reka Gustafson said the province has now confirmed 72 cases of these variants, including 52 of the variant first reported in the U.K., and 20 of the variant first reported in South Africa.

She noted that because these variants appear to spread more easily, there's less room for error, making it more important than ever to follow public health orders and particularly to stay isolated if ordered to do so because of an exposure.

Gustafson announced 508 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths.

She also announced that the province received more doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the 24 hours between Thursday and Friday than any day so far this winter.

So far, 192,942 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., including 36,923 second doses.

As of Friday, there were 4,486 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C. Of those, 217 people are in hospital, including 61 in intensive care. Another 7,699 people are being monitoring by public health because of exposure to known cases of the virus.

To date, 1,327 people have died from infection with the novel coronavirus in B.C. out of 75,835 confirmed cases. A total of 69,970 who've tested positive have recovered from their illness.

READ MORE:

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 7:00 p.m. PT Sunday, Canada had reported 845,657 cases of COVID-19, with 31,375 cases considered active.

A total of 21,674 people have died.