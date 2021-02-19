What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 19

THE LATEST:

A live briefing with B.C. health officials is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT

A live briefing on the COVID-19 situation is scheduled for Friday afternoon, when British Columbians can expect to hear questions about the sudden spike in new cases the day before.

In a written statement on Thursday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced that 617 new cases had been confirmed in the last 24 hours. The statement did not include an explanation for the abrupt jump from daily numbers that have hovered between 400 and 500 confirmed cases for the last few weeks.

However, Henry and Dix did remind the public of the importance of following public health orders that ban all gatherings in light of recent increases in the Northern Health region and the Lower Mainland.

"We remind everyone about the importance of using all of our layers of protection: maintaining a safe distance from others, washing our hands regularly, staying home when we are ill, using a mask in all public spaces and having robust COVID-19 safety plans in all businesses," they said.

"We all know what we need to do. Until we have widespread vaccine availability, these small steps make a big difference in helping to keep all of us safe."

As of Thursday, there were 4,348 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C. Of those, 224 people are in hospital, including 60 in intensive care. Another 7,440 people are being monitoring by public health because of exposure to known cases of the virus.

To date, 1,321 people have died from infection with the novel coronavirus in B.C. out of 75,327 confirmed cases. A total of 69,602 who've tested positive have recovered from their illness.

Meanwhile, 180,691 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., including 29,952 second doses.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 6:30 p.m. PT Thursday, Canada had reported 837,497 cases of COVID-19, with 32,587 cases considered active.

A total of 21,498 people have died.