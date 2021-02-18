What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 18

THE LATEST:

Thursday's COVID-19 update is expected in a written statement at around 3 p.m. PT

As of Wednesday, there are 232 people in hospital with the disease, including 63 in intensive care.

There are 4,150 active cases of the novel coronavirus across the province.

A total of 1,317 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. out of 74,710 confirmed cases.

To date, 176,015 doses of vaccine have been administered, including 26,030 second doses.

Health officials are calling on British Columbians to treat each other with compassion while also encouraging those around them to follow public health orders and help get the second wave of COVID-19 under control.

In their daily update on Wednesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said supporting others is crucial to protecting everyone's physical and mental health.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on all of us, but with kindness, compassion and care for those around us, we will see it through," they said in a written statement.

"Most people in B.C. are doing the right thing, and we encourage everyone, in turn, to support friends and family to also continue to take precautions in their daily lives."

On Wednesday, Dix said the province is expecting to receive 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, after it was delayed by a couple of days due to cold weather.

"We've delivered all of the immunizations really that we can in B.C. given the supply that's been provided by the federal government," said Dix, adding: "Hope is on the horizon."

READ MORE:

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 6:30 p.m. PT Wednesday, Canada had reported 834,182 cases of COVID-19, with 32,986 cases considered active.

A total of 21,435 people have died.