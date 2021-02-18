What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 18
Thursday's update is expected in a written statement at around 3 p.m. PT
THE LATEST:
- As of Wednesday, there are 232 people in hospital with the disease, including 63 in intensive care.
- There are 4,150 active cases of the novel coronavirus across the province.
- A total of 1,317 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. out of 74,710 confirmed cases.
- To date, 176,015 doses of vaccine have been administered, including 26,030 second doses.
Health officials are calling on British Columbians to treat each other with compassion while also encouraging those around them to follow public health orders and help get the second wave of COVID-19 under control.
In their daily update on Wednesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said supporting others is crucial to protecting everyone's physical and mental health.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on all of us, but with kindness, compassion and care for those around us, we will see it through," they said in a written statement.
"Most people in B.C. are doing the right thing, and we encourage everyone, in turn, to support friends and family to also continue to take precautions in their daily lives."
On Wednesday, Dix said the province is expecting to receive 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, after it was delayed by a couple of days due to cold weather.
"We've delivered all of the immunizations really that we can in B.C. given the supply that's been provided by the federal government," said Dix, adding: "Hope is on the horizon."
READ MORE:
- The chief justice of British Columbia's Supreme Court has denied an application from the province for an injunction against three Fraser Valley churches flouting COVID-19 rules that prohibit in-person services.
- A pub trivia contest held in the Fraser Health region is now at the centre of a growing COVID-19 outbreak, even though events like pub trivia nights are currently banned under public health orders.
- A B.C. cancer survivor says she's "relieved and ecstatic" after the federal government announced patients who need medical treatment in another country will not have to follow new COVID-19 testing and quarantine rules.
- People working at ski hills may be at greater risk of catching the coronavirus than those dashing down them, doctors say.
- The sound of singing coming from a commercial business at 2 a.m. Sunday in Richmond, B.C., led police to discover 21 people gathered at what they say was an "unlicensed liquor establishment."
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 6:30 p.m. PT Wednesday, Canada had reported 834,182 cases of COVID-19, with 32,986 cases considered active.
A total of 21,435 people have died.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people outside your bubble. Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
