What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 17

Wednesday's daily update is expected in a written statement at about 3 p.m. PT.

B.C. health officials say a significant increase in COVID-19 vaccine shipments is expected to begin this week following repeated supply issues, but, in the meantime, new evidence is raising hopes that any delays in second doses won't interfere with a vaccine's effectiveness.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday that public health workers have been monitoring residents of long-term care homes who've received a first shot of vaccine, and it appears to be about 89 per cent effective after three weeks.

"That is really good news for all of us," Henry said.

She added that data from other parts of the world suggests that delaying the second dose of vaccine beyond what's recommended by the manufacturer does not appear to affect the degree of protection it provides.

As of Tuesday, 171,755 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 22,914 second doses.

There are currently 4,189 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. That includes 231 patients in hospital, of whom 74 are in intensive care. To date, B.C. has recorded 74,283 cases of COVID-19, including 1,314 people who have died.

Henry also provided an update Tuesday on the spread of variants of concern in B.C. Officials have now confirmed 40 cases of the variant first identified in the U.K., 19 of the variant first identified in South Africa and one of a lesser known variant from Nigeria.

A month after Vancouver Coastal Health dramatically removed a vaccine shipment from the Nuxalk Nation in Bella Coola, COVID-19 vaccines are arriving back to the Central Coast community this week.

All those living in a B.C First Nations community should have access to a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, if they want it, by the end of March, according to the First Nations Health Authority.

Not enough is being done to help children in B.C. out of poverty, advocates say, as the COVID-19 pandemic puts added financial stress on many families.

A new lab set up in Coquitlam is processing thousands of coronavirus tests in under 12 hours each day to screen film industry workers for the virus and keep productions rolling.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 6:30 p.m. PT Tuesday, Canada had reported 831,577 cases of COVID-19, with 35,669 cases considered active.

A total of 21,397 people have died.