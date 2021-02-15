What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 16
Health officials to provide first update in 4 days at 3 p.m. PT
THE LATEST:
- B.C. health officials expected to provide an update after long weekend at 3 p.m. PT.
- As of Friday, there are 226 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, including 61 in intensive care.
- There are 4,347 active cases of the novel coronavirus across the province.
- A total of 1,288 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. out of 72,750 confirmed cases.
- To date, 162,982 doses of vaccine have been administered, including 17,562 second doses.
British Columbians can expect to get their first update on the COVID-19 situation in four days on Tuesday afternoon, following the Family Day long weekend.
The numbers should provide some indication of whether B.C. has made any more progress on bending the curve of infection, nearly three months into strict provincewide restrictions on socializing and recreation.
Recent weeks have seen a steady decline in the number of patients in hospital with the novel coronavirus, and outbreaks are slowing in long-term care and assisted living as residents and staff are vaccinated. However, the number of new cases reported each day has remained fairly steady at between 400 and 500 daily for the past month.
As of Friday, there were 4,347 active cases of the virus across B.C. Of those, 226 patients were in hospital, including 61 in intensive care.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,288 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. out of 72,750 confirmed cases.
This week should bring a significant increase in the number of people receiving a COVID-19 vaccine as significant shipments are expected to arrive following weeks of shortages across the country.
So far in B.C., 162,982 doses of vaccine have been administered, including 17,562 second doses.
READ MORE:
- A Nass Valley man recovering from COVID-19 is mourning the loss of his parents, who died of the same disease just a few days apart.
- Some British Columbians are struggling to get answers on COVID-19 quarantine rules, and they're finding advice from the province sometimes conflicts with that of the federal government.
- A COVID-19 "long-hauler" is calling for easier access to antibody tests in B.C. to better determine the spread of the novel coronavirus.
- Reaching for some common painkillers could blunt the effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 3 p.m. PT Monday, Canada had reported 825,785 cases of COVID-19, with 35,984 cases considered active.
A total of 21,293 people have died.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people outside your bubble. Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.