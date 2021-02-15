What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 16

THE LATEST:

B.C. health officials expected to provide an update after long weekend at 3 p.m. PT.

British Columbians can expect to get their first update on the COVID-19 situation in four days on Tuesday afternoon, following the Family Day long weekend.

The numbers should provide some indication of whether B.C. has made any more progress on bending the curve of infection, nearly three months into strict provincewide restrictions on socializing and recreation.

Recent weeks have seen a steady decline in the number of patients in hospital with the novel coronavirus, and outbreaks are slowing in long-term care and assisted living as residents and staff are vaccinated. However, the number of new cases reported each day has remained fairly steady at between 400 and 500 daily for the past month.

As of Friday, there were 4,347 active cases of the virus across B.C. Of those, 226 patients were in hospital, including 61 in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,288 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. out of 72,750 confirmed cases.

This week should bring a significant increase in the number of people receiving a COVID-19 vaccine as significant shipments are expected to arrive following weeks of shortages across the country.

So far in B.C., 162,982 doses of vaccine have been administered, including 17,562 second doses.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 3 p.m. PT Monday, Canada had reported 825,785 cases of COVID-19, with 35,984 cases considered active.

A total of 21,293 people have died.