What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 12

THE LATEST:

Friday's update expected in a live briefing scheduled for 3 p.m. PT.

As of Thursday, there are 224 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 63 in intensive care.

There are 4,317 active cases across B.C.

A total of 1,278 people have died out of 72,305 confirmed cases in B.C.

159,887 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 15,684 second doses.

As B.C. heads into a long weekend, a travel advisory and bans on all gatherings and events are still in place.

Health officials have spent the last week pleading with British Columbians to stay home and stick with their households for Family Day in order to keep hold of a slight downward trend in the coronavirus caseload.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 is now at the lowest level since Nov. 19, with 224 people hospitalized, including 63 in intensive care.

For nearly two weeks, health officials have announced fewer than 500 new cases every day, but they've hovered stubbornly between 400 and 500 without dipping any lower.

As of Thursday, there are 4,317 active cases of coronavirus in the province. To date, 1,278 people have died out of 72,305 confirmed cases in B.C.

So far, 159,887 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, including 15,684 second doses.

READ MORE:

Kelowna RCMP and the mayor warn people not to join a mega rally against COVID-19 restrictions planned for this weekend.

Last year was B.C.'s deadliest on record for drug overdoses, with almost five people dying every day on average, according to the BC Coroners Service.

The Vancouver School Board is extending a remote learning option that some parents with health concerns say protects kids' education and their families' safety during the pandemic.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 10 p.m. Thursday, Canada had reported 817,163 cases of COVID-19, with 37,747 cases considered active.

A total of 21,088 people have died.