What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 12
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix to hold live briefing at 3 p.m. PT
THE LATEST:
- Friday's update expected in a live briefing scheduled for 3 p.m. PT.
- As of Thursday, there are 224 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 63 in intensive care.
- There are 4,317 active cases across B.C.
- A total of 1,278 people have died out of 72,305 confirmed cases in B.C.
- 159,887 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 15,684 second doses.
As B.C. heads into a long weekend, a travel advisory and bans on all gatherings and events are still in place.
Health officials have spent the last week pleading with British Columbians to stay home and stick with their households for Family Day in order to keep hold of a slight downward trend in the coronavirus caseload.
The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 is now at the lowest level since Nov. 19, with 224 people hospitalized, including 63 in intensive care.
For nearly two weeks, health officials have announced fewer than 500 new cases every day, but they've hovered stubbornly between 400 and 500 without dipping any lower.
As of Thursday, there are 4,317 active cases of coronavirus in the province. To date, 1,278 people have died out of 72,305 confirmed cases in B.C.
So far, 159,887 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, including 15,684 second doses.
READ MORE:
- Kelowna RCMP and the mayor warn people not to join a mega rally against COVID-19 restrictions planned for this weekend.
- Last year was B.C.'s deadliest on record for drug overdoses, with almost five people dying every day on average, according to the BC Coroners Service.
- The Vancouver School Board is extending a remote learning option that some parents with health concerns say protects kids' education and their families' safety during the pandemic.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 10 p.m. Thursday, Canada had reported 817,163 cases of COVID-19, with 37,747 cases considered active.
A total of 21,088 people have died.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people outside your bubble. Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
