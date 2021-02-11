What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 11
THE LATEST:
- As of Wednesday, there are 230 patients in hospital with the disease, including 66 in intensive care.
- There are 4,305 active cases across B.C.
- A total of 1,269 people have died out of 71,856 confirmed cases in B.C.
- 157,797 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 14,316 second doses.
The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 has hit its lowest level in months, and officials are asking British Columbians not to risk that progress.
In their daily update on Wednesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix renewed their plea for people to stay local this Family Day weekend, and to obey public health orders forbidding social gatherings and events.
"This weekend is the weekend to stay home — to show your family and friends you care by not giving COVID-19 the opportunity to spread," they said.
"By choosing small and safe for you and everyone around you, we can slow the virus and keep our positive momentum going."
As of Wednesday, there were 230 patients in hospital with COVID-19 — the lowest number since Nov. 20 — including 66 in intensive care. In all, there are 4,305 active cases across B.C.
There have been 71,856 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. to date, including 1,269 people who have died.
So far, 157,797 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 14,316 second doses.
READ MORE:
- Premier John Horgan says concerns about spreading COVID-19 as people from British Columbia and Washington state meet in Peace Arch Park should be directed at the federal government.
- In Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood, the retail vacancy rate has risen to more than 17 per cent during the pandemic as tourism business dries up.
- Workers at a Duncan denture clinic say they are worried about a neighbouring business flouting COVID rules, despite repeated action from the city, WorkSafeBC, the local health authority and police.
- A new study is investigating how the immune systems of residents and elderly staff in long-term care facilities respond to COVID-19 infection, now that vaccinations in Canadian long-term care homes are well underway.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Canada had reported 813,982 cases of COVID-19, with 38,242 cases considered active.
A total of 21,004 people have died.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people outside your bubble. Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
