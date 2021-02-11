What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 11

THE LATEST:

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 has hit its lowest level in months, and officials are asking British Columbians not to risk that progress.

In their daily update on Wednesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix renewed their plea for people to stay local this Family Day weekend, and to obey public health orders forbidding social gatherings and events.

"This weekend is the weekend to stay home — to show your family and friends you care by not giving COVID-19 the opportunity to spread," they said.

"By choosing small and safe for you and everyone around you, we can slow the virus and keep our positive momentum going."

As of Wednesday, there were 230 patients in hospital with COVID-19 — the lowest number since Nov. 20 — including 66 in intensive care. In all, there are 4,305 active cases across B.C.

There have been 71,856 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. to date, including 1,269 people who have died.

So far, 157,797 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 14,316 second doses.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Canada had reported 813,982 cases of COVID-19, with 38,242 cases considered active.

A total of 21,004 people have died.