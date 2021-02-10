What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 10
Wednesday's update expected in a written statement around 3 p.m. PT
THE LATEST:
- Wednesday's update on COVID-19 numbers is expected in a written statement around 3 p.m. PT.
As the long weekend approaches, health officials are once again asking British Columbians to stay home in an effort to reduce transmission of COVID-19 so that everyone can look forward to restrictions being lifted soon.
In a written statement on Tuesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix asked everyone in the province to follow public health orders and advice and refrain from socializing or travelling this Family Day weekend.
"We are making progress in our efforts to push back on the COVID-19 virus and get to the days of fewer restrictions in our province," they said.
"Fewer cases, outbreaks or unchecked transmission is what we need to give us all a clear path forward. Let's support each other today, this weekend and the next to help make that happen."
As of Tuesday, there are 241 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 68 in intensive care, out of 4,393 active cases across B.C.
There have been 71,387 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. to date, including 1,263 people who have died.
So far, 155,585 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 12,802 second doses.
Also on Tuesday, the Provincial Health Services Authority announced that CEO Benoit Morin has "left the organization," following a report into alleged misspending on his watch.
READ MORE:
- An independent report has been released in response to CBC reporting about allegations that the Provincial Health Services Authority had purchased, and eventually written off, roughly $7 million dollars worth of face masks from a Montreal-based vendor.
- B.C.'s auditor general says the PHSA is not effectively managing cybersecurity threats for medical devices and has not evaluated the risk to patients.
- B.C.'s provincial health officer is seeking an injunction prohibiting gatherings by three Christian churches that are challenging her orders suspending in-person religious services.
- Nearly two dozen people were fined for violating public health orders after RCMP busted an illegal nightclub in a Surrey, B.C., neighbourhood early Sunday.
- A coalition of First Nations in British Columbia and the provincial health officer have reached an information-sharing agreement over COVID-19 infections, but the nations say the deal still needs work.
- Tad Fetterly, 78, was known for his love of card games and volunteer work. He died of COVID-19 on Jan. 16.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Canada had reported 810.797 cases of COVID-19, with 39,179 cases considered active.
A total of 20,909 people have died.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people outside your bubble. Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
