What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Feb. 10

As of Tuesday, there are 241 patients in hospital with COVID-19 and 68 in intensive care.

There are 4,393 active cases across B.C.

A total of 1,263 people have died out of 71,387 confirmed cases in B.C.

155,585 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 12,802 second doses.

As the long weekend approaches, health officials are once again asking British Columbians to stay home in an effort to reduce transmission of COVID-19 so that everyone can look forward to restrictions being lifted soon.

In a written statement on Tuesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix asked everyone in the province to follow public health orders and advice and refrain from socializing or travelling this Family Day weekend.

"We are making progress in our efforts to push back on the COVID-19 virus and get to the days of fewer restrictions in our province," they said.

"Fewer cases, outbreaks or unchecked transmission is what we need to give us all a clear path forward. Let's support each other today, this weekend and the next to help make that happen."

Also on Tuesday, the Provincial Health Services Authority announced that CEO Benoit Morin has "left the organization," following a report into alleged misspending on his watch.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Canada had reported 810.797 cases of COVID-19, with 39,179 cases considered active.

A total of 20,909 people have died.