What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for April 26

THE LATEST:

Health officials will provide a live update at 3 p.m. PT.

As of Friday, the provincial death toll from the disease is 1,554.

There are 8,842 active COVID-19 cases in B.C.

So far, 1,542,066 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

There are 486 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 160 people in critical care.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are scheduled to provide a live update at 3 p.m. PT with the latest information on COVID-19 in the province.

On Friday, B.C. recorded 1,001 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Friday marked the first decline in hospitalizations in more than three weeks. The province announced that 486 people were in hospital, with 160 in intensive care.

The provincial death toll from the disease stands at 1,554.

Public health is actively monitoring 12,608 people across the province who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure.

3 deaths from Interior outbreaks

On Sunday, Interior Health provided an update on outbreaks at three facilities providing long-term care or assisted living in the region.

The outbreak at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna includes 26 residents and three staff members who are infected. Two deaths have been connected to the outbreak.

The Sandalwood Retirement Resort, which provides independent living in Kelowna, has 24 residents and one staff member who are infected. One death has been connected to the outbreak.

Meanwhile, in Keremeos, one resident and one staff member at Orchard Haven long-term care have tested positive for COVID-19.

Interior Health said asymptomatic testing has been underway since Thursday and has contributed to identifying additional cases at the sites.

Vaccinations

British Columbians aged 60 and older who have registered to be vaccinated against COVID-19 have begun receiving invitations from the province to book their shots, while everyone 18 and older can now register for their vaccination.

More than 90,000 residents aged 60 or older are on track to get their vaccination appointments.

Registering for a vaccine is not the same as booking the appointment to get your shot. Once registered, users receive a confirmation code. They then wait for an email, text or call telling them they are eligible and can then book their vaccine appointment using that code.

The province is also continuing to vaccinate people between the ages of 40 and 65 with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in local pharmacies throughout the province and at some special clinics.

There are three ways to register for vaccinations:

Online through the "Get Vaccinated" portal.

By phone through the provincial phone line at 1-833-838-2323.

In person at any Service B.C. location.

Staying close to home

Travel hubs such as ferry terminals were quiet over the weekend as new travel restrictions were put in place Friday to restrict non-essential travel between three regions in the province.

The travel order is effect until Tuesday, May 25 — the end of the May long weekend — and could result in a fine of $575 if contravened.

Vancouver's mayor threatened to use a court order against a restaurant in the city's Kitsilano neighbourhood that has previously defied public health orders.

On Friday evening, Corduroy restaurant held a rally with dozens of unmasked protesters blocking the sidewalk and street to denounce health orders that prevent indoor dining to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Dozens of people attended a protest in front of Corduroy restaurant in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood Friday night. (Kevin Li/CBC)

It wasn't clear if anyone was dining inside the restaurant Friday night. On Saturday afternoon, the restaurant appeared closed.

Read more:

Members of West Vancouver's Hollyburn Country Club are calling for CEO Ed McLaughlin to be removed after it was revealed the club had planned an exclusive pop-up vaccine clinic for members.

With dozens of flights still landing at Vancouver's international airport every day, a researcher studying how borders are managed during pandemics says the latest measures put in place to limit non-essential travel in B.C. don't go far enough.

After a busy production season because of COVID-19, an industry insider says Hollywood North is likely to continue booming.

The phone line people turn to from Burnaby to Boston Bar for empathy and support during emotional distress has marked 50 years in service. Now, as the Fraser Health Crisis Line scrambles during the pandemic to meet demand, volunteers are lining up to help.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Sunday, Canada has reported 1,172,004 cases of COVID-19, with a seven per cent decrease in active cases from the week before.

A total of 23,926 people have died of the disease.