What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for April 19

THE LATEST:

The premier will join health officials to provide a live update at 2 p.m.

As of Friday, the provincial death toll from the disease is 1,530.

There are currently 10,081 active COVID-19 cases in B.C.

So far, 1,282,091 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

There are 425 patients are in hospital, including 127 people in critical care.

B.C. Premier John Horgan will join health officials to provide a live update at 2 p.m. PT with the latest information about COVID-19 in the province.

On Friday, B.C. recorded 1,005 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths as hospitalizations broke another record.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said Friday there are 425 people in hospital, including 127 in intensive care, both totals surpassing records from earlier in the week.

Gatherings of up to 10 people are currently allowed outdoors, but Henry encouraged British Columbians to enjoy the outdoors safely in small, consistent groups.

Over the weekend, the warm, sunny weather drove Vancouverites outdoors amid confusion around the rules on gatherings.

Vaccination registration expanding

On Sunday, the province announced dates for those aged 18 and older to register for their vaccine.

The ministry says the registration program starts Monday with people 40 years and older asked to sign up first, and those 35 and older registering Tuesday.

Registration will continue through Wednesday for those 30 and older, and Thursday for those 25 years old and above. Friday, people 18 years and older should sign up.

Premier John Horgan received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday. This week, the province is inviting adults age 18 and older to register for their vaccines. (CBC News)

Technically, anyone can register now, but the province is asking residents to wait for their assigned date to avoid overloading the system.

Registering for a vaccine is not the same as booking the appointment to get your shot. Once registered, users receive a confirmation code. They then wait for an email, text or call telling them they are eligible and can then book their vaccine appointment using that code.

Indigenous people 18 or older and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable can also now register to book their vaccine appointment through B.C.'s Get Vaccinated system.

The province is also continuing to vaccinate people between the ages of 55 and 65 with the AstraZeneca vaccine in local pharmacies throughout the province.

Vaccine registration

There are three ways to register for vaccinations:

Online through the "Get Vaccinated" portal.

By phone through the provincial phone line at 1-833-838-2323.

In person at any Service B.C. location.

Health Minister Adrian Dix has previously said that vaccine doses would also be set aside to vaccinate people in communities where there were outbreaks.

Read more:

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Sunday, Canada has reported 1,113,907 cases of COVID-19, with a 21 per cent increase in active cases from the week before.

A total of 23,590 people have died of the disease.