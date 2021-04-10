What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for April 12

THE LATEST:

Health officials will provide the first live update since Thursday at 3 p.m. PT.

B.C. health officials announced 1,262 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Friday.

The provincial death toll from the disease is 1,495.

There are currently 9,574 active COVID-19 cases in B.C.

So far, 1,025,019 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 87,606 of those being second doses.

A record high of 40,018 people were vaccinated in B.C. on Thursday.

As of Friday, 332 people are in hospital, with 102 in intensive care.

On Monday, health officials are expected to announce whether measures put in place two weeks ago have had any impact on slowing the spread of COVID-19 in B.C.

On March 29, a three-week "circuit breaker" was implemented that put in place sweeping new restrictions on indoor dining in restaurants, group fitness activities and worship services.

Since that time, the province has announced several record-breaking single-day case counts, and has seen a rise in hospitalizations.

Vaccination push

Over the weekend, the province made moves to accelerate vaccinations.

The first was that people aged 60 and older can now register for their turn to get a first dose of vaccine, which is a big jump in age cohorts. As of Thursday, those 65 and older could register.

A man wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he walks past a billboard in Vancouver. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Indigenous people 18 or older and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable can also now register to book their vaccine appointment through B.C.'s new Get Vaccinated system.

The province is also continuing to vaccinate people between the ages of 55 and 65 with the AstraZeneca vaccine in local pharmacies throughout the province.

Vaccine registration

There are three ways to register for vaccinations:

Online through the "Get Vaccinated" portal.

By phone through the provincial phone line at 1 833 838 2323.

In person at any Service B.C. location.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said on Saturday that vaccine doses would also be set aside to vaccinate people in communities where there were outbreaks.

Whistler jabs

On Sunday Vancouver Coastal Health announced that all adults who live and work in Whistler, B.C., will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

The health authority says it's launching the two-week vaccination program because of increasing transmission of the virus in the ski resort community.

It says there were 1,505 confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Whistler between Jan. 1 and April 5, which is the highest rate of COVID-19 of any local health area in the province.

Cypress Mountain on Vancouver's North Shore announced Sunday was its last day of operations for the ski season, marking an early closure.

The resort said it made the decision based on snow conditions, but also the rapid spread of more contagious coronavrius variants in the region.

People waiting to get on a lift at Whistler Blackcomb in January 2021. (Submitted)

On March 30, Whistler Blackcomb decided not to reopen for the tail end of the ski season following a provincial health order that closed the hills until April 19.

On Friday, the province said there are currently 4,111 cases of COVID-19 that are confirmed variants of concern in B.C.

Of the total cases, 105 are active and the remaining people have recovered.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Sunday, Canada had reported 1,060,157 cases of COVID-19, with 73,447 cases considered active.

A total of 23,315 people have died of the disease.