What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for April 12
Health officials set to speak live at 3 p.m. PT on Monday
THE LATEST:
- Health officials will provide the first live update since Thursday at 3 p.m. PT.
- B.C. health officials announced 1,262 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Friday.
- The provincial death toll from the disease is 1,495.
- There are currently 9,574 active COVID-19 cases in B.C.
- So far, 1,025,019 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 87,606 of those being second doses.
- A record high of 40,018 people were vaccinated in B.C. on Thursday.
- As of Friday, 332 people are in hospital, with 102 in intensive care.
On Monday, health officials are expected to announce whether measures put in place two weeks ago have had any impact on slowing the spread of COVID-19 in B.C.
On March 29, a three-week "circuit breaker" was implemented that put in place sweeping new restrictions on indoor dining in restaurants, group fitness activities and worship services.
Since that time, the province has announced several record-breaking single-day case counts, and has seen a rise in hospitalizations.
Vaccination push
Over the weekend, the province made moves to accelerate vaccinations.
The first was that people aged 60 and older can now register for their turn to get a first dose of vaccine, which is a big jump in age cohorts. As of Thursday, those 65 and older could register.
Indigenous people 18 or older and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable can also now register to book their vaccine appointment through B.C.'s new Get Vaccinated system.
The province is also continuing to vaccinate people between the ages of 55 and 65 with the AstraZeneca vaccine in local pharmacies throughout the province.
Vaccine registration
There are three ways to register for vaccinations:
- Online through the "Get Vaccinated" portal.
- By phone through the provincial phone line at 1 833 838 2323.
- In person at any Service B.C. location.
Health Minister Adrian Dix said on Saturday that vaccine doses would also be set aside to vaccinate people in communities where there were outbreaks.
Whistler jabs
On Sunday Vancouver Coastal Health announced that all adults who live and work in Whistler, B.C., will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.
The health authority says it's launching the two-week vaccination program because of increasing transmission of the virus in the ski resort community.
It says there were 1,505 confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Whistler between Jan. 1 and April 5, which is the highest rate of COVID-19 of any local health area in the province.
Cypress Mountain on Vancouver's North Shore announced Sunday was its last day of operations for the ski season, marking an early closure.
The resort said it made the decision based on snow conditions, but also the rapid spread of more contagious coronavrius variants in the region.
On March 30, Whistler Blackcomb decided not to reopen for the tail end of the ski season following a provincial health order that closed the hills until April 19.
On Friday, the province said there are currently 4,111 cases of COVID-19 that are confirmed variants of concern in B.C.
Of the total cases, 105 are active and the remaining people have recovered.
Read more:
- B.C.'s opposition parties say Monday's throne speech must outline a coherent plan for the province's economic, health, social and environmental future.
- A B.C. worker who was fired for refusing to wear a mask has had his complaint dismissed by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal.
- As home sales in the province continue on a dizzying trajectory, the province's real estate watchdog and regulator are warning buyers to be wary of what they may be getting into.
- The Vancouver Canucks had their return to practice pushed back, after centre Jay Beagle was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list on Sunday.
- Read Justin McElroy's story about how the province's COVID-19 decision process works and how it's facing pressure.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of Sunday, Canada had reported 1,060,157 cases of COVID-19, with 73,447 cases considered active.
A total of 23,315 people have died of the disease.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people outside your bubble. Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?