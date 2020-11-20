What do B.C.'s latest COVID-19 restrictions mean for you?

The COVID-19 caseload continues to spike in B.C., hospitalizations are climbing to record numbers and the number of deaths reported each day is rising.

On Thursday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced extensive new restrictions and recommendations aimed at getting the spread of disease back under control.

The new measures expand on regional restrictions introduced earlier this month, and apply them to people living everywhere in B.C. Social interactions have been severely limited and masks are now mandatory in all indoor public spaces.

The restrictions are the tightest British Columbians have seen during the second wave of the pandemic, and they apply everywhere. More details are available on the B.C. government website, but here are answers to some of your more pressing questions.

What are the new rules for wearing masks?

Masks are now mandatory for everyone in indoor retail and public spaces. That includes malls, grocery stores, liquor stores, community centres, municipal buildings, libraries, common areas in hotels and restaurants and bars when not seated at a table.

They're also required in shared areas of workplaces including elevators and break rooms, and in any places where physical distances cannot be maintained, like meeting rooms with more than four people.

However, they are not required in schools.

Where do the new restrictions on social interactions apply, and how long will they be in place?

The new restrictions apply to everyone living anywhere in the province. They come into effect on Nov. 19 at midnight and remain in effect until Dec. 7 at midnight.

What are the rules for social gatherings?

All social gatherings with anyone outside of your household or "core bubble" are banned — that includes play dates, dinner parties, backyard barbecues and get-togethers at a restaurant or bar.

What is a household?

It may seem obvious, but the Provincial Health Authority has offered up a definition for those who still have questions.

A household is defined as a group of people who live in the same dwelling. If you have a rental suite in your home, the suite is a separate household. If you live in an apartment or house with roommates, you are all members of the same household.

What about a 'core bubble'?

Some people may also have someone they don't live with but still need to see regularly. That might include a partner or a co-parent.

A core bubble should only include a maximum of two people outside your household.

What about people who live alone?

Those who live by themselves can form a core bubble with one or two others to maintain some social connection.

What about community gatherings and events?

These have also been suspended, whether indoors or outdoors. That means no galas, theatre performances, musical concerts or events to mark the season.

However, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says that medical gatherings, including group support meetings like Alcoholics Anonymous, are still permitted if they involve fewer than 50 people and have COVID-19 safety plans.

Rev. Felix Min of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic parish takes a break between cars at a drive-thru confession in the church's parking lot in April. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

What about religious gatherings?

All in-person faith-related gatherings have been suspended as well, and worshippers have been told not to attend services at their gurdwara, synagogue, church, mosque or temple.

Weddings, funerals and baptisms are permitted if they involve fewer than 10 people and don't include a reception.

Are restaurants and bars still open?

Henry says there has been very little transmission of COVID-19 within restaurants, and British Columbians are still permitted to dine inside as long as they stick to their households or core bubbles.

However, WorkSafeBC will be conducting inspections to make sure safety plans are effective and being followed.

What about other workplaces?

Health officials are asking employers to pause any return-to-work plans for employees who've been working at home. They're also asking employers to review their safety plans to make sure they're being followed, and ensure that everyone is being screened daily for COVID-19 symptoms.

What are the new rules around fitness facilities?

Some indoor group fitness activities have been identified as high risk and they've been ordered to close. That includes spin classes, high intensity interval training and hot yoga.

Other group fitness facilities can operate under updated safety plans, including dance studios, martial arts and cheerleading. Gyms that offer individual workouts and personal training are also allowed to operate.

A man in a mask walks by a a fitness centre in downtown Vancouver on Thursday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

What about sports?

No spectators are allowed for any sporting activity, whether indoors or outdoors. Games are permitted, but no travel is allowed outside of the local community.

What are the new rules around travel?

Henry is advising against any non-essential travel, including vacations and visiting friends or family outside of your household or core bubble. People who commute or need to travel for work can continue doing so.

Can people visit B.C. from other provinces?

Henry is asking anyone who lives outside the province to postpone or cancel non-essential trips to B.C. People from outside of Canada are required by law to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

So, what can I still do?

It's still OK to go for a physically distanced walk outside with one friend, or carpool children to and from school. It's fine for grandparents to pick up the kids after school and provide child care.

If you employ a cleaning service for your home, that's still permitted, as is having repair people visit.

Movie theatres are still open, as are hair salons, nail salons and spas.