High winds in forecast pose looming fire threat, B.C. Wildfire Service says, as heat wave peaks

Seasonal temperatures are expected to return to southern B.C. starting Thursday, but wildfire officials say incoming winds will increase fire risk.

Some residents west of Lillooet and near Keremeos were placed on evacuation order due to expanding wildfires.

19 daily heat records were broken on Tuesday, including a high of 42.2 C in Lytton, according to Environment Canada.

While scorching temperatures were expected to reach their climax Tuesday in a prolonged heat wave in southern British Columbia, the B.C. Wildfire Service says the greatest wildfire risk won't come until later this week.

Fire information officer Sarah Budd says a cold front from the northwest due Thursday will hit the high-pressure system bringing the current heat, creating strong winds, dry lightning and a greater potential for new fire starts.

Budd says it comes as the heat wave that began Sunday and swept across the southern half of the province is already challenging firefighting efforts on active blazes.

The weather agency said several other communities in B.C. broke the 40 C barrier, including Ashcroft, Lillooet, Pemberton and Warfield near Trail.

B.C. is in the midst of its worst wildfire season to date in terms of area burned, with more than 1,700 wildfires charring about 16,000 square kilometres so far this year.

Budd says the service is prepared for the Kamloops and Southeast fire centres to be the most affected by Thursday's weather forecast, both for new starts and an increase in fire activity on existing wildfires.

Roughly 370 wildfires are burning in the province, 145 are considered out of control and 11 are classified as fires of note, meaning they are highly visible or threaten people or property.

New evacuation orders, alerts

Late Tuesday, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued an evacuation order for 13 properties in Electoral Area B and Electoral Area G along the Ashnola River in Cathedral Provincial Park, including the Cathedral Lakes Lodge and in the Snowy Protected Area, triggered by the seven-square-kilometre Crater Creek wildfire and the five-square-kilometre Gillanders Creek wildfire.

Officials say an emergency support services reception centre has been activated at the Village of Keremeos Victory Hall.

The same two blazes also prompted an evacuation alert for 74 properties in the area along the Similkameen River in Electoral Area G, from Keremeos west following Highway 3 for 13 kilometres.

Also on Tuesday, the Casper Creek wildfire burning west of Lillooet grew to 4.6 square kilometres and forced further evaucation orders.

Early Wednesday morning the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District issued an evacuation order for nine properties and RCMP officers went door to door alerting affected residents to leave.

Evacuation alerts were also issued for all properties from north of Connel Creek to Seton Portage due to the fire, which has been burning since July 11.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says strong winds pushed the fire across Mission Mountain Road noting the road has now been closed.

Anyone placed under an evacuation order should leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire.

To find the centre closest to you, visit the EmergencyInfoBC website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.

