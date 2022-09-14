What you need to know about Monday's day of mourning in B.C. and how it will work

B.C. has designated Monday as a day of mourning to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's declaration of a federal holiday to mourn the Queen on the day of her state funeral in the United Kingdom.

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he extended the federal holiday to include provincial public-sector workers "in recognition of the obligations around federal holidays in the vast majority of provincial collective agreements."

Public schools, including post-secondary institutions and most Crown corporations, will be closed.

Ottawa did not extend the holiday requirement to federally regulated industries, such as banks and airlines. Those industries may follow the government's lead but do not have to.

Who gets the day off for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral? It depends Duration 1:58 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that federal workers will get Monday off to mark Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, but not everyone will get the day off, with some provinces opting out.

Is Sept. 19 a statutory holiday in B.C.?

Monday will not be a statutory holiday in B.C. This means private-sector employers do not have to pay their staff an additional wage for working that day.

Horgan said the province is encouraging private-sector employers "to find a way to recognize or reflect on the day in a way that is appropriate for their employees.''

Are schools closed on Monday?

The B.C. government says all K-12 public schools and post-secondary institutions will be closed on Monday.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, Jennifer Whiteside, B.C.'s minister of education and child care, said the federal decision to declare a national day of mourning "came very quickly" and triggered obligations in public-sector agreements recognizing federal holidays.

"While it's an important day for many to reflect on the life of Canada's Queen and the longest serving monarch in British history, we understand the impacts of the federal decision are difficult for parents," Whiteside said.

While public schools are closed, it's up to individual private schools to decide how they will proceed.

Public post-secondary institutions will also be closed.

The University of British Columbia has confirmed that classes will be cancelled at both its Point Grey and Okanagan campuses, and university employees will receive the day off subject to operational requirements.

On The Coast 9:32 BC Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside on Monday's public school closure The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II takes place on Monday. On Tuesday, Premier John Horgan declared a day of remembrance, following a federal decision to mark the Queen's funeral with a holiday. This means provincial public sector workers will have the day off. B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside joins us to talk about what this means for educators, parents and students.

What about child care?

It is up to child-care centres to decide whether they want to remain open or closed since they are typically independently operated.

"We are encouraging child care centres to stay open, recognizing many parents will still be working and have asked that they communicate their plans to parents as quickly as possible," Whiteside said.

Will public transportation operate as usual?

TransLink says it will be operating on Monday.

Buses, the SeaBus, the West Coast Express and the Canada Line will operate on a standard weekday schedule, while the Expo and Millennium lines will run on standard weekday hours with reduced peak service.

HandyDART will operate with holiday-level service.

Regular fares will be in effect.

B.C. Ferries says it had already had additional service scheduled on the Tsawwassen–Swartz Bay route on Sept. 19 before the announcement of the date for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. A spokesperson said B.C. Ferries is not planning to add extra sailings beyond what has already been scheduled.

What about other services?

Canada Post says there will be no mail collection or delivery on Monday. Post offices will be closed, although those in franchise locations may be open during the host's business hours.

The Canadian Bankers Association says banks will observe a moment of silence on Monday but will operate during regular hours. Customers are encouraged to contact their bank for more information about hours and services.

The B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch says B.C. Liquor Stores and B.C. Cannabis stores normally open on Mondays will be open on Sept. 19, in line with how they operate on other holidays.

Will there be a commemoration service in B.C.?

An official commemoration service and ceremonial procession will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the B.C. Parliament Buildings and make its way to Christ Church Cathedral.

"The procession will include the Honourable Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia, Premier John Horgan, members of the Canadian Armed Forces and other dignitaries. A 21-gun salute will be fired," the government said in a statement.

Public seating at the service will be limited, but a live stream of the event will be available online.

The province says further details about the service will be shared once finalized.