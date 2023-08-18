Thousands ordered to evacuate in B.C.'s Okanagan as fast-moving wildfire threatens Kelowna, West Kelowna

THE LATEST:

A state of emergency has been declared in Kelowna after wildfires forced evacuations in the Clifton area north of downtown early Friday.

The City of West Kelowna and the Westbank First Nation have also declared a local state of emergency, with thousands of properties under evacuation orders or alerts.

There is "structural loss" in West Kelowna, officials say.

Highway 1 closed overnight in both directions between Hope and Lytton in southwest B.C. due to wildfire activity Thursday.

Dozens of other properties around the B.C. Interior have been ordered evacuated, including the Lytton First Nation and Ulkatcho First Nation.

Officials warn the coming days could be "the most challenging of the summer," as a volatile cold front sweeps through southern B.C. bringing high winds and dry lightning.

New evacuation orders and wildfires are expected Friday. Learn more about how to find the full list of wildfires, highway closures and evacuation orders and alerts.

Officials are describing a fast-burning wildfire threatening West Kelowna, B.C., as "very active and unpredictable," as fire crews brace for what the B.C. Wildfire Service has predicted will be the most challenging days of the province's wildfire season.

More than 2,400 properties are under an evacuation order and more than 4,800 properties under an evacuation alert due to the encroaching McDougall Creek wildfire, which grew more than a hundredfold — from 64 hectares to 6,800 hectares (6.8 square kilometres) — in just 24 hours.

"It sounds like a rushing river ... the orange glow was like nothing that I've ever experienced," said West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund about the activity of the fire.

"This fire is going to be a big challenge for us today."

An overnight news release from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre says officials have confirmed some structural loss, and a full assessment of the affected areas will be done this morning.

The centre issued a local state of emergency because of the fire, which is threatening suburbs, schools and businesses in the city and the neighbouring Westbank First Nation.

The City of Kelowna has also declared a state of emergency, as fire crews responded to spot fires coming across Okanagan Lake from the McDougall Creek blaze.

People at Waterfront Park in Kelowna, B.C., watch the McDougall Creek wildfire burning in West Kelowna on the opposite shore of Okanagan Lake early Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Long-time West Kelowna resident Steven Francis was one of the thousands evacuated Thursday night. He said he's faced evacuation orders before but the intensity of the McDougall Creek fire is unlike anything he's experienced.

"It came right to our doorstep, with all its rage and searing power. And I broke down," he said. "I had a moment and maybe I'm having one right now."

WATCH | Kelowna residents watch as smoke, flames loom over West Kelowna: Smoke and flames loom over West Kelowna, B.C. as evacuations underway Duration 0:58 More than 1,000 properties have been ordered evacuated as wildfires rapidly spread toward West Kelowna, B.C.

An evacuation order has been issued for the Clifton Road North and McKinley neighbourhoods north of downtown Kelowna, as well as for properties surrounding Hidden Lake and Still Pond. An expansion of that order was added Friday morning for properties in the Shayler area.

DriveBC says Highway 97 is closed through Kelowna and West Kelowna for a stretch of more than 60 kilometres between the communities of Coldstream and Peachland because of the wildfires.

Residents along the west side of Glenmore Road from McKinley Beach to John Hindle Road have been put on evacuation alert.

All evacuees are asked to register through a provincial portal.

Due to the high number of properties under evacuation orders and alerts, residents are being directed to an interactive map to search by address to find out how individual homes and businesses are affected.

Kelowna has a population of 150,000 residents, while West Kelowna has about 36,000.

Where evacuees should go

The regional district is also asking evacuees to contact friends and family as hotels, motels and other tourism operators in the area are at capacity.

Everyone covered by an evacuation alert is asked to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice as the province faces a highly volatile wildfire situation.

WATCH | West Kelowna fire chief describes response to fire threatening his city: West Kelowna fire chief talks about the difficulty fighting the rapidly-growing fire Duration 0:59 Chief Jason Brolund says firefighters were removed from their posts multiple times today because of the dangerous conditions.

For those in Kelowna, a reception centre has been set up at the Salvation Army at 1480 Sutherland Dr.

Evacuees from West Kelowna who live south of Traders Cove can go to the Information Centre at Royal LePage Place at 2760 Cameron Rd.

For those who live north of Traders Cove, a reception centre for evacuees has been opened at Kal Tire Place at 3445 43rd Ave. in Vernon, around 60 kilometres north of West Kelowna.

A wildfire burns near Kelowna, B.C., on Friday. The city of around 150,000 people has declared a state of emergency. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A public information line is also available at 250-469-8490 or 1-877-569-8490.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma says the wildfire service has "significant resources'' on the West Kelowna fire, which is burning just a few kilometres away from the city, but she urges everyone in the region to prepare in case they are ordered to leave.

Officials say the McDougall Creek wildfire has grown rapidly after being discovered Tuesday about 10 kilometres northwest of West Kelowna.

Environment Canada issued an updated special weather statement for the Okanagan Valley early Friday, saying strong, gusty winds shifting from the southwest to northwest will bring a risk of thunderstorms and dry lightning, as well as "localized severe winds" potentially exceeding 70 km/h.

WATCH | Timelapse of McDougall Creek wildfire captured by resident: Wildfire smoke rises above West Kelowna Duration 0:11 Melissa Smyk captured a timelapse of smoke from the McDougall Creek fire rising above West Kelowna.

Hwy 1 closed, more evacuation orders

Cliff Chapman, director of operations for the B.C. Wildfire Service, says the cold front that began sweeping the southern half of the province Thursday is bringing in high, unpredictable winds and dry lightning that create the potential for new fires and growth on those they are trying to contain.

Of the 377 active fires in the province, 159 of them remain out of control, and more than a dozen of those are either highly visible or a threat to a community.

Around 3,400 firefighters are deployed across the province, with dozens from other jurisdictions such as Mexico and Costa Rica.

DriveBC said Thursday that wildfire activity has closed a stretch of Highway 1 in both directions between Hope and Lytton, the community 150 kilometres northeast of Vancouver that was almost completely destroyed by fire in 2021.

Homes in West Kelowna threatened by the McDougall Creek wildfire, pictured early Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

In the area, about 16 kilometres northwest of Boston Bar, the rapidly growing Kookipi Creek wildfire has prompted multiple evacuation orders and alerts for Blue Sky Country, Nahatlatch Provincial Park and the surrounding area.

The Lytton First Nation also issued an evacuation order Thursday afternoon due to the Stein Mountain fire. The order covers the Nkaih Indian Reserve No. 10 and Lytton Indian Reserve 9A.

Other evacuation orders were also issued Thursday evening, including for 40 properties south of Kamloops and for residents of the the Ulkatcho First Nation near Anahim Lake.

A list of all evacuation orders and alerts is posted online by Emergency Info B.C.

Around 100 kilometres south of Kelowna, the Crater Creek wildfire continues to burn over an area of 100 square kilometres.

It led to the evacuation of more than 100 people in the southern Interior community near the U.S. border. Nineteen properties remain on evacuation order due to the fire, and 189 are on evacuation alert.

Around 1,000 properties in the Kootenays are also on evacuation alert due to several fires burning near the communities of Panorama, Radium Hot Springs and Sparwood.

They include the Horsethief Creek wildfire burning about 10 kilometres west of Invermere, a fire of note that is currently almost 40 square kilometres.

The Columbia-Shuswap Regional District has also expanded evacuation alerts due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire northeast of Kamloops.

The Kookipi Creek wildfire is burning around 16 kilometres northwest of Boston Bar, the B.C. Wildfire Service says. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire.

To find the centre closest to you, visit the EmergencyInfoBC website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.

