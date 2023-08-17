B.C. braces for lightning, 70 km/h winds that could fuel rapid wildfire growth

THE LATEST:

A forecaster with the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) says he is "very concerned" about the days ahead, as conditions are ripe for the rapid growth of wildfires.

In a video released by the provincial firefighting agency, Neal McLoughlin warns that people across the province, particularly in the southern and Interior regions, should be prepared to leave their homes.

McLoughlin says record-high temperatures recorded earlier this week — with some places reaching highs above 40 C — combined with predicted high winds and dry lightning for Thursday through Friday have turned much of the province into a tinderbox, meaning new fires could start and spread very easily.

"You're probably noticing your lawn is starting to show signs of fall, it's turning brown and you may also be seeing early signs of deciduous trees turning yellow," he said.

"These plants are experiencing extreme drought conditions, and [are] available to burn more than it typically would be this time of year."

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements covering much of the province's Interior, including the Cariboo, Chilcotin, Okanagan, Thompson-Nicola and Kootenays for a cold front moving into the province, bringing with it an unstable atmosphere and gusty conditions.

Wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres an hour, along with dry lightning and continued heat, could contribute to more or worsening wildfires, the agency warns, with drought-stricken trees more likely to burn and blow over.

Under these conditions, a large fire could "quickly change directions," McLoughlin says, "with the flank of the fire quickly becoming the head and we could have a large fire growing quite quickly across the landscape."

Provincial officials will be providing an update on weather conditions at 11:00 a.m. PT.

The Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos, B.C., is seen on Aug. 16, when it grew to cover 100 square kilometres. (Submitted by Emma Roberts)

Wildfire continues to burn near Keremeos

The Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos continues to burn over an area of 100 square kilometres.

It led to the evacuation of more than 100 people in the southern Interior, near the U.S. border. Twelve properties remain on evacuation order due to the fire, and 74 are on evacuation alert.

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) says it was close to lifting evacuation orders covering more than 200 properties around Gun Lake, north of Pemberton, where the 26-square-kilometre Downton Lake fire has destroyed three properties, but those plans have been stalled because of the incoming wind and potential lightning.

Anyone placed under an evacuation order should leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire.

To find the centre closest to you, visit the EmergencyInfoBC website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.

