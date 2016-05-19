What you can learn from the time a famous B.C. trail builder got stranded in the woods

A search and rescue group in Coquitlam, B.C., has brought to light a 40-year-old story involving one of the area's most famous hikers and trail builders to illustrate why it's important to be prepared.

This week Coquitlam Search and Rescue posted to social media accounts an article from the Province newspaper from September 1981 about Halvor Lunden and his hiking buddy Frank Bennett. The pair spent a night on Eagle Mountain, near Deep Cove, after getting caught in the dark without a light.

"An example of how even the most experienced hikers, like in this case the legendary local trail builder Halvor Lunden, get themselves into trouble in the backcountry," said Tom Zajac, president of Coquitlam SAR.

The short article outlines the mishap involving Lunden, who moved to B.C. in 1951 from Norway and spent decades designing and building trails in Metro Vancouver, most notably around Buntzen Lake.

One of the most popular hikes in the area was named after him in 1996. He died in 2008.

In September 1981, Lunden and Bennett, both 65 the time, were out on a Sunday trying to clear a trail for the North Shore Hiker's club. The duo became separated, "taken by the dark," and were forced to spend the night on the mountain.

Ever hiked the Halvor Lunden trail? In Sept 1981 the prolific local trail builder needed "rescue" from Coquitlam SAR and put his rescuers to shame in the process. As the days get shorter to remember to carry a light, as even the most experienced hikers can get caught by darkness! <a href="https://t.co/pLEc7eSxLD">pic.twitter.com/pLEc7eSxLD</a> —@CoquitlamSAR

Bennett sat against a tree and waited for first light, while Lunden spent the night trying to walk out.

Lunden was known for his endless energy and ability in the woods. The story shows how even he missed a step in being prepared according to Zajac, especially this time of year.

Dark sooner

"September, heading into fall, what we always find is people underestimate the light," he said. "It gets darker under the forest canopy sooner than it does in the city."

Zajac wants people to learn from the Lunden story that hikers need to be prepared for their excursion by carrying 10 essential items, including a working flashlight. He also wants hikers to tell other people know where they are going and when they expect to return.

"I think there is a bit of a misunderstanding with the people that require rescue," he said.

"The majority ... are prepared and otherwise consider themselves to be responsible recreationalists but instead make small mistakes."

Record calls

The comments come in a year where rescue outfits like Coquitlam SAR are seeing a record number of calls for help.

Zajac says the pandemic has resulted in more people heading out hiking as a way to get exercise and respect physical distancing rules.

The team hit a record number of calls for the year in August.

So far this year volunteers have responded to 52 separate calls, which have required 61 days of volunteers' time to search for, locate and rescue people.

Zajac wants people to research about where they are planning to hike and, if they do get into trouble, to call early for help.

"It's much easier for us to launch a rescue during daylight than at night," he said.

Zajac also added that a mistake is to drain the battery of a smartphone by using the light on the device instead of bringing along a separate flashlight.