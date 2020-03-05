Here is what you need to know if you live in B.C. and suspect you have COVID-19

British Columbians who are concerned they have the coronavirus may be eligible for testing if they meet certain conditions, according to provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix.

A 13th presumptive case of the virus has been identified in B.C. and as of Thursday, according to the World Health Organization, there were 95,265 cases reported globally. In nearby Washington state, 10 people have now died of the virus.

"It is beyond question that we are going to get more cases," said Dix Thursday on The Early Edition.

That being said, the Minister noted it is good news when health officials identify someone with the virus, because he said then the individual can be isolated, which helps prevent the spread of the virus.

So far, 1,425 tests have been done in B.C., twice as much as all of the testing done in the United States last week, according to Dix.

But not all people who think they are infected are eligible to be tested.

Eligibility for testing

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), testing is currently available for patients who have a history of travel to affected areas and symptoms that are compatible to having the virus.

Affected areas include Mainland China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

Eligible individuals must have visited one of these locations two weeks prior to showing symptoms, or have been in contact with an ill person who has travelled to one of those areas or countries.

How to get a test

Provincial health officials and BCCDC want people who are concerned they may have coronavirus to stay away from others.

To find out if you can be tested, contact your health-care provider or call HealthLink BC at 811 to talk to a nurse and get advice.

HealthLink is a part of the Ministry of Health, the phone call is free and translation services are available in more than 130 languages.

In a statement on the website of LifeLabs, Canada's largest lab testing company, the company said it is not providing laboratory service for coronavirus to customers who have travelled to, or stopped over in, an affected area.

LifeLabs also advises people to consult with their healthcare provider if they are worried they have the virus.

If you have been tested for COVID-19 and are leaving your home for medical care, the BCCDC says to call the hospital, clinic, or doctor's office to prepare them for your visit. Remind each health care provider that you are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

Safety measures to stop the spread

Public health officials say they will likely ramp up efforts to implement strategies known as social distancing.

Social distancing strategies, some of which are already being implemented, can be quarantines, restricting public transit or public gatherings.

Dix said anyone who shows signs of illness should not visit people in long-term care or a hospital.

Anyone who feels sick is advised to stay home from work or school and not to travel.

People who've recently returned from trips to Iran and China are asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is critical to help prevent infection and contain the virus.