If you're lucky enough to have a patch of dirt near your home you may be spending more time in it through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gardening gets us outside and gives us purpose.

You'll want to pay attention to your soil first, says University of British Columiba forestry professor Susan Day

Urban forests contain plenty of organic matter which makes them healthy. Backyard gardeners can achieve a similar result by adding compost to the soil and growing plants to enrich it.

Day tells Gloria Macarenko of Our Vancouver: "You want a strong foundation so your walls stay up otherwise you're constantly filling cracks in your plaster."