B.C. wildlife rescue centres say they're overrun with calls for birds sick with suspected avian flu

The provincial and federal governments advise people not to handle sick birds, as wildlife rehabilitation centres say they are seeing increased calls from the public who want to try and help the animals suspected of having avian influenza.

"It's been exceptional in my almost 37 years of doing this," said Elizabeth Melnick, who for decades has worked to rehabilitate injured or orphaned animals at her centre in Abbotsford.

She said her centre, which runs on donations, is unable to keep up with calls, and even people bringing her sick birds such as wild geese and crows they've observed in distress, mostly in the Fraser Valley where avian flu has been detected.

"It's really taken a toll," she said. "It's not a good situation at all."

Seven commercial poultry farms have been quarantined with avian flu since Nov. 16 in Abbotsford and Chilliwack, the same area where 17 million birds were culled in 2004 to prevent the flu's spread.

Officials in the industry say, so far, there has not been farm-to-farm transmission, but wild birds are spreading the disease as they can easily access poultry farms in the Fraser Valley, which are close together.

The first poultry infection in B.C. this year was confirmed in mid-April. There have now been 57 confirmed cases, with the majority discovered this fall as wild birds migrate.

Elizabeth Melnick, who has ran Elizabeth’s Wildlife Centre in Abbotsford since 1986, says she is unable to keep up with calls regarding sick birds. (Murray Titus/CBC)

Melnick, along with the Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. in Burnaby, say their organizations are increasingly hearing more from members of the public who are seeing wild birds such as geese, ducks and crows moving with a lack of co-ordination, or paralyzed or having seizures. The symptoms are associated with avian influenza.

"If their neck is all twirling and they don't know which end is up then that's a no-go and it is avian flu," said Melnick.

There is no treatment for birds with the disease, which is highly contagious and can even make humans sick.

Melnick is loath to tell people who call asking for help with a sick bird that there is very little she can do for the animal other than arrange for it to be euthanized.

"What am I supposed to do, let it die?" she said. "Well that hurts me."

Report, avoid handling

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is the lead government ministry responsible for dealing with the disease across the country and advises people not to handle sick birds.

B.C.'s Ministry of Forests said people should call B.C.'s Wild Bird Morality Reporting Line at 1-866-431-2473 to report a sick or dead wild bird as avian influenza can be transmitted from bird to bird through secretions and feces, and indirectly through human movement, contaminated feed, water, and equipment.

In mid-October, B.C.'s chief veterinarian issued a general order requiring all people responsible for birds to not take the animals to events such as poultry swaps, auctions, flea markets, bird shows, fairs, public displays or competitions where birds from multiple sources could be present.

The ministry says it's working to prevent the current outbreak from getting worse, and has been offering workshops around the province and online for small-flock poultry owners to protect their flocks and prepare for potential impacts if their birds become sick.

"Currently the priority is to stop the potential spread of avian flu by dedicating expertise to monitoring and tracking new cases from newly identified areas and avian species," said the ministry in a statement.