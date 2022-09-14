Join CBC’s Vassy Kapelos for special coverage as Canada honours Queen Elizabeth in a national ceremony in Ottawa.

B.C. has designated Monday as a day of mourning to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's declaration of a federal holiday to mourn the Queen on the day of her state funeral in the United Kingdom.

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he extended the federal holiday to include provincial public-sector workers "in recognition of the obligations around federal holidays in the vast majority of provincial collective agreements."

Public schools, including post-secondary institutions and most Crown corporations, will be closed.

Federal government employees will have the day off but Ottawa did not extend the holiday requirement to federally regulated industries, such as banks and airlines. Those industries may follow the government's lead but do not have to.

Is Sept. 19 a statutory holiday in B.C.?

Monday will not be a statutory holiday in B.C. This means private-sector employers do not have to pay their staff an additional wage for working that day.

Horgan said the province is encouraging private-sector employers "to find a way to recognize or reflect on the day in a way that is appropriate for their employees.''

Are schools closed on Monday?

The B.C. government says all K-12 public schools and post-secondary institutions will be closed on Monday.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, Jennifer Whiteside, B.C.'s minister of education and child care, said the federal decision to declare a national day of mourning "came very quickly" and triggered obligations in public-sector agreements recognizing federal holidays.

"While it's an important day for many to reflect on the life of Canada's Queen and the longest serving monarch in British history, we understand the impacts of the federal decision are difficult for parents," Whiteside said.

While public schools are closed, it's up to individual private schools to decide how they will proceed.

Public post-secondary institutions will also be closed.

The University of British Columbia has confirmed that classes will be cancelled at both its Point Grey and Okanagan campuses, and university employees will receive the day off subject to operational requirements.

The University of Victoria and University of Northern British Columbia say while classes are cancelled, on-campus services including food services and fitness centres will be open on reduced schedules.

What about child care?

It is up to child-care centres to decide whether they want to remain open or closed since they are typically independently operated.

"We are encouraging child-care centres to stay open, recognizing many parents will still be working and have asked that they communicate their plans to parents as quickly as possible," Whiteside said.

Will public transportation operate as usual?

Both B.C. Transit and TransLink say they will be operating on Monday with standard fares.

Buses, the SeaBus, the West Coast Express and the Canada Line will operate on a standard weekday schedule, while the Expo and Millennium lines will run on standard weekday hours with reduced peak service.

A statue of Queen Elizabeth II on display in an art gallery in Vancouver. B.C. says it will follow the federal government's lead and honour the national day of mourning to mark the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, Sept. 19 (Ben Nelms/CBC)

HandyDART will operate with holiday-level service.

Regular fares will be in effect.

B.C. Ferries says it had already had additional service scheduled on the Tsawwassen–Swartz Bay route on Sept. 19 before the announcement of the date for the Queen's funeral. A spokesperson said B.C. Ferries is not planning to add extra sailings beyond what has already been scheduled.

Will medical facilities be open?

B.C.'s Ministry of Health says essential services and procedures will not be affected by the day of mourning.

"Health authority-operated clinics and services are expected to remain open, scheduled surgeries and procedures will proceed as planned, and hospital and BCEHS services will continue as normal," a spokesperson said in an email.

Private clinics such as doctor's offices and specialists are able to decide on an individual basis whether to remain open.

What about other services?

ICBC's offices will be closed on Monday, but customers will still be able to report claims and renew insurance. People who have road tests scheduled for Sept. 19 will be contacted to rebook their appointments.

Canada Post says there will be no mail collection or delivery on Monday. Post offices will be closed, although those in franchise locations may be open during the host's business hours.

Passport Canada offices will be closed, as well.

All provincial and federal court locations will be closed, and cases will be rescheduled.

People pay respects for Queen Elizabeth II at a memorial in Queen’s Park in New Westminster, BC. (Justine Boulin/CBC)

The Canadian Bankers Association says banks will observe a moment of silence on Monday but will operate during regular hours. Customers are encouraged to contact their bank for more information about hours and services.

The B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch says B.C. Liquor Stores and B.C. Cannabis stores normally open on Mondays will be open on Sept. 19, in line with how they operate on other holidays.

Will there be a commemoration service in B.C.?

An official commemoration service and ceremonial procession will begin at 10:15 a.m. PT on Monday at the B.C. Parliament Buildings and make its way to Christ Church Cathedral.

"The procession will include the Honourable Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia, Premier John Horgan, members of the Canadian Armed Forces and other dignitaries. A 21-gun salute will be fired," the government said in a statement.

Public seating at the service will be limited, but a live stream of the event will be available online.

A national commemorative service is also being held in Ottawa.