Open fire bans to go into place across B.C. at noon Thursday

Starting noon Thursday, large open fires will be banned across B.C. as unseasonal heat , wildfire smoke , and out-of-control wildfires continue to affect residents.

The bans were announced in a Tuesday news conference by Cliff Chapman, director of wildfire operations for the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Under the province's fire ban designations , Category 2 and 3 open burning will be prohibited across the province starting 12 p.m. on May 18.

Here's what you need to know about the incoming fire ban.

What is being banned?

Categories 2 and 3 include large open fires that burn material in one or more piles not exceeding two metres in height and three metres in width. It also includes burning stubble or grass.

Category 2 refers to fires, other than a campfire, that burn: <br>✅material in one pile not exceeding 2 m in height and 3 m in width <br>✅material concurrently in 2 piles each must not exceed 2 m in height and 3 m in width <br>✅stubble or grass over an area that does not exceed 0.2 ha —@BCGovFireInfo

Fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and air curtain burners will also be prohibited in all public and private land across B.C.

It comes as statistics released by the B.C. Wildfire Service Tuesday show nearly two-thirds of wildfires in the province so far this year are suspected to have been human-caused.

Category 3 refers to:<br>✅material concurrently in 3 or more piles each, not exceeding 2 m in height and 3 m in width <br>✅material in one or more piles each exceeding 2 m in height or 3 m in width, <br>✅one or more windrows and/or stubble or grass over an area exceeding 0.2 hectares <a href="https://t.co/5gikuJuTU3">pic.twitter.com/5gikuJuTU3</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

Are campfires banned?

Not for the entire province. However, a campfire ban will be implemented in the Prince George Fire Centre — which covers much of the northern half of the province, and is where all of B.C.'s most concerning fires are burning.

That ban will be enforced starting noon on Friday, May 19.

Elsewhere in the province, campfires have to be confined to 0.5 metres in height and 0.5 metres in diameter. Fires larger than that will be considered as belonging to Category 2, which are banned.

Campfires are permitted across much of B.C., but they have to be small in size and there has to be a fuel break around them — the area must be cleared of debris and anything combustible. (Robson Fletcher/CBC)

The province says eight litres of water, or a hand tool, must be kept on hand while a campfire is burning, and the fires cannot be left unattended.

"It's very, very important that we have a full effort from everyone in the province," said Hannah Swift, a fire information officer.

"The fire ban is going to be in place to ensure that we don't have any new starts that could be avoidable."

What is the penalty for contravening fire bans?

The province says anyone found in contravention of a fire prohibition may be fined up to $1,150, among multiple other fines.

If the fire escapes and causes a wildfire, the person responsible may be fined for the entire cost of the firefighting operation and may be sentenced to one year in jail.

Some of the province's most destructive wildfires, including the 2017 Elephant Hill fire , were caused by humans.

When will these bans expire?

The bans are set to be in place until the end of October, unless the orders are rescinded before then.

To report irresponsible behaviour or new fire starts, the public is asked to contact the wildfire service at 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a mobile phone.