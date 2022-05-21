Surrey RCMP say 1 man injured in shooting at Whalley home

Surrey RCMP say they are investigating a shooting at a home in the Whalley neighbourhood on Saturday.

RCMP say in a statement that they responded to a report of a shooting Saturday morning, just before 10 a.m. PT.

They say officers found a man suffering from serious injuries at the 13700-block of Grosvenor Road.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages, but initial indications are that it is an isolated incident.

Officers say they are canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with witnesses.

Mounties are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2022-72525.