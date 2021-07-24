Massive house fire in Whalley leads to multiple road closures, downed power lines

A large house fire in the 10600 block of 132A Street in Whalley has led to downed power lines and multiple road closures, say Surrey RCMP.

Surrey RCMP and firefighters arrived at 3:30 p.m. PT and remain on scene.

One house was engulfed in flames and residents were evacuated from two other homes in the area as a precaution.

Police say there are numerous hazards at the site including downed power lines.

Drivers and the general public are being asked to stay away from the area. (Shane MacKichan)

The road closures include 106A Avenue between 133 Street and 132 Street, 132 A Street, 105A Avenue to 108 Avenue, and 132 Street to University Drive.

RCMP have asked drivers and the general public to stay away from the area as firefighters work to put out the blaze.