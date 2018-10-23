Skip to Main Content
Whale-watching boat catches fire off B.C. coast; all passengers safe

Whale-watching boat catches fire off B.C. coast; all passengers safe

All 34 people on board a whale-watching boat are safe after the vessel's engine caught fire Tuesday morning.

34 people were on board the Wild Whales vessel when engine caught fire in Strait of Georgia

CBC News ·
The vessel that caught fire was the Jing Yu, a high-speed catamaran operated by Wild Whales Vancouver, shown here in a photo from the company website. (Wild Whales Vancouver)

All 34 people on board a whale-watching boat are safe after the vessel's engine caught fire off the South Coast of B.C. on Tuesday morning.

The vessel, operated by Wild Whales Vancouver, was in the Strait of Georgia when the fire started at about 11:45 a.m. PT, according to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

The Canadian Coast Guard and BC Ferries responded, and the fire was extinguished. All passengers were taken to shore by hovercraft, and the company is towing the damaged boat.

Read more from CBC British Columbia

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us