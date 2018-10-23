Whale-watching boat catches fire off B.C. coast; all passengers safe

All 34 people on board a whale-watching boat are safe after the vessel's engine caught fire off the South Coast of B.C. on Tuesday morning.

The vessel, operated by Wild Whales Vancouver, was in the Strait of Georgia when the fire started at about 11:45 a.m. PT, according to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

The Canadian Coast Guard and BC Ferries responded, and the fire was extinguished. All passengers were taken to shore by hovercraft, and the company is towing the damaged boat.

<a href="https://twitter.com/VicJRCC_CCCOS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VicJRCC_CCCOS</a> responded to a MAYDAY at 1144 from whale watching vessel JING YU due to an engine fire. Fire is out and all 34 passengers are being returned to shore by <a href="https://twitter.com/CoastGuardCAN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CoastGuardCAN</a> hovercraft SIYAY. Thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/BCFerries?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCFerries</a> QUEEN OF COWICHAN and PCT RAVEN for the quick response. <a href="https://t.co/51FBLoZ7Ak">pic.twitter.com/51FBLoZ7Ak</a> —@VicJRCC_CCCOS

