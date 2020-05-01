The First Nation hereditary chiefs who earlier this year were at the centre of protests over a natural gas pipeline in northwestern B.C. say they are ready to begin talks about rights and title over their traditional lands.

The talks won't address the Coastal GasLink pipeline, which has continued to move forward, but are expected to answer some questions the controversy raised, in particular, who speaks for the Wet'suwet'en people.

Throughout the Coastal GasLink dispute, which saw blockades and rallies spring up across the country, there has been a difference of opinion between elected band councils who signed on to the project, and hereditary house chiefs who largely opposed it. The pipeline is being constructed through Wet'suwet'en territory to feed a liquefied natural gas project near Kitimat on B.C.'s north coast.

Hagwilnegh, also known Ron Mitchell, head chief of G'en Egh La Yex (House of Many Eyes), said he hoped a new agreement would bring all Wet'suwet'en together.

"We have to start working together, as we did in the past," he said. "The elected officials are all Wet'suwet'en. They're all born into a house and a clan. So when we come into a feast hall … they are recognized as clan members.

The Wet’suwet’en People have reached consensus and have agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the Federal Government and Province of B.C. to resume the full management of our Yintahs using our governance system. <a href="https://t.co/Qm1MqwAHu7">pic.twitter.com/Qm1MqwAHu7</a> —@smogelgem

"We don't differentiate the two different governments in a feast hall."

A tentative deal on rights and title was first reached in late February, following four days of of intense talks between Wet'suwet'en leaders and provincial and federal ministers.

It then had to be ratified by Wet'suwet'en members throughout the province, first in feast halls, and then, after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, through virtual meetings on platforms such as Zoom.

Hagwilnegh said the negotiations would go "a step beyond" what was laid out in the landmark 1997 Delgamuukw-Gisday'wa court decision which acknowledged Indigenous title in the Canadian legal system.

The decision stemmed from a 1984 case launched by the leaders of the Gitxsan and Wet'suwet'en First Nations, who took the provincial government to court to establish jurisdiction over 58,000 square kilometres of land and water in northwest British Columbia.

However, the ruling did not lay out exactly how jurisdiction over that title worked in practice, which has led to disputes such as the question of whether projects like Coastal GasLink need approval from the hereditary chiefs.

Hagwilnegh said he is disappointed it has taken so long to reach the next step in the process.

"This should have happened 23 years ago," he said.

A joint statement attributed to the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, B.C. Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott Fraser and federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett, says negotiations will move forward between "three equal governments" once the memorandum, laying out the process for the talks, is signed at a virtual ceremony on May 14, in order to follow physical distancing guidelines during COVID-19.

The provincial government said details of the memorandum will be released after the signing, and an "expedited" negotiation process will begin.

Hagwilnegh said negotiations were initially expected to be completed within a year, but given the pandemic, "it may take a little longer than that."